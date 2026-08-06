AC-powered HD 7/14-4 MX mobile high-pressure cleaner with pressure switch control, integrated hose trolley for convenient handling of the high-pressure hose and numerous stowage and storage options for accessories. A newly developed robust 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head guarantees that the easily manoeuvrable and easy-to-store machine has a long service life whilst reducing energy requirements and simultaneously improving cleaning performance by around 20% respectively. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, which enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity, ensure that you can work without tiring and save on attachment and removal time. The automatic pressure relief feature effectively and reliably protects the high-pressure components from loads in stand-by operation. The high-pressure pump and electronic components are particularly easy to access thanks to the maintenance-friendly machine design.