High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/15 C
HDS 6/15 C single-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner in the compact class with a 3-piston axial pump, eco!efficiency mode, intuitive single-button operation and EASY!Force Advanced high-pressure gun.
Quality, ergonomics and user-friendliness: the HDS 6/15 C is a powerful single-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner in the compact class with an air-cooled motor, economical eco!efficiency mode and intuitive single-button operation. A robust axial pump with three ceramic pistons builds up the necessary pressure. The EASY!Force Advanced high-pressure gun with patented nozzle technology and a steel pipe over 1 metre long as well as EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners makes for ergonomic work. The Soft Damping System (SDS) reduces vibrations for fatigue-free working. The hot water technology effectively breaks up even lubricants and reduces the use of detergents, which are precisely dosed from a 15.5-litre tank. The pressure and water flow can be adjusted depending on the task. The maintenance-friendly HDS 6/15 C is designed for daily use under hard conditions. The descaling option, a water filter and a safety valve protect the technology. A robust chassis protects against impacts, while large wheels and a steering roller/castor offer high manoeuvrability. There are storage possibilities for accessories.
Features and benefits
High efficiency
- eco!efficiency mode – economical and environmentally friendly, even during longer periods of use.
- Reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by 20%.
Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock
- EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force.
- Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance.
- Patented Kärcher power nozzle can offer up to 40 per cent more impact force than conventional nozzles.
Operational safety
- Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water.
- Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine.
Reliability
- Water softening system to protect the heating coil against calcification damage.
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine
- Storage hooks for power cable and high-pressure hose.
- Integrated nozzle storage.
- Integrated lance holder for transport.
Detergent dosing unit
- Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function.
- Large tank opening with filling chute.
Mobility concept
- "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller.
- Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs.
- Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability.
Easy to use controls
- Intuitive operation thanks to the large single-button selector switch.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|260 - 560
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 150 / 3 - 15
|Max. pressure (bar)
|200
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|max. 80
|Connected load (kW)
|3,4
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|3,1
|Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
|2,5
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|15
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|101,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|110
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1066 x 650 x 920
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- Pressure cut-off
- Integrated fuel and detergent tank
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities