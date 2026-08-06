Robust, powerful, ultra-simple to operate and suitable for the toughest stationary applications: the HD 17/15-4 S St. Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher produces up to 150 bar of working pressure from its 9 kW motor output and delivers an hourly flow rate of 1700 litres. The strong, easy-to-adjust crankshaft pump with its high-quality brass cylinder head and the low-speed 4-pole motor with automatic shutoff and air/water cooling form the beating heart of the machine, ensuring consistent and long-lasting operation. In addition to this, the pump is effectively protected from dirt by an easy-to-clean water filter. The trigger gun, lance, 10-meter high pressure hose and a power nozzle are supplied as standard – all featuring our innovative EASY!Lock quick-release coupling for speed and ease. Routine service and maintenance tasks on the HD 17/15-4 S St Classic can be completed just as quickly as installing its ultra-sturdy steel frame to the wall or floor.