High-pressure cleaner HD 5/12 C
Practical, mobile, versatile: the HD 5/12 C cold water high-pressure cleaner for vertical and horizontal operation. With accessory storage, brass cylinder head and automatic pressure relief.
The compact, lightweight and versatile HD 5/12 C cold water high-pressure cleaner offers outstanding mobility and is suitable for both vertical and horizontal operation. The machine is fitted with sophisticated accessory storage, and the brass cylinder head and automatic pressure relief ensure a long service life. Also included in the equipment package are the newly developed EASY!Force high-pressure gun and the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. Effortless operation and time-saving set-up and dismantling therefore feature as standard and are representative of the successful overall concept of the machine.
Features and benefits
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fastenersFatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
PortabilityThe integrated carrying handle on the front of the machine enables easy loading and convenient transport. Push handle can be retracted at the push of a button. Compact construction style.
FlexibilityVertical and horizontal operation possible. The wheels are not on during horizontal operation. As such, the machine offers maximum stability. Separate park and transport position for the spray unit.
Quality
- The automatic pressure relief protects the components and extends the service life of the machine.
- High-quality brass cylinder head.
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Accessory storage
- Screw connection (M 18 × 1.5) for storing a Surface Cleaner directly on the machine.
- Practical nozzle compartments for triple nozzle and rotary nozzle.
- Rubber strap for fixing the pressure hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 500
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|120 - 120 / 12 - 12
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|175 / 17,5
|Connected load (kW)
|2,5
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nozzle size (mm)
|35
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|24,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|26,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 360 x 930
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 200 bar
- Spray lance: 840 mm
Equipment
- Detergent function: Suction
- Pressure cut-off