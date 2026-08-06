The limited edition black HDS 11/18-4 S eB Plus Go!Further, made from almost 15 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾ and featuring exclusive accessories such as the eco!Booster MAX and LED nozzle light, is an environmentally friendly, powerful entry-level device in the super class of hot water high-pressure cleaners. The eco!efficiency mode, a precise detergent dosing unit, a service switch for water hardness regulation and optimised burner engineering enable economical operation while delivering excellent cleaning results. This is due in particular to the outstanding pump efficiency, the patented nozzle technology, the ceramic pistons and the turbo blower. The intuitive operating concept with LED displays makes it easy to use, while a steering castor, large wheels with rubber tyres and ergonomic push handles ensure easy transport. Maintenance and servicing are also effortless: all relevant components are easily accessible and important operating data can be conveniently retrieved.