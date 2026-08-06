High-pressure cleaner HDS 11/18-4 S eB Plus Go!Further
The HDS 11/18-4 S eB Plus Go!Further is a limited black edition hot water high-pressure cleaner made from 15% recycled plastic¹⁾ and featuring exclusive accessories: eco!Booster MAX.
The limited edition black HDS 11/18-4 S eB Plus Go!Further, made from almost 15 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾ and featuring exclusive accessories such as the eco!Booster MAX and LED nozzle light, is an environmentally friendly, powerful entry-level device in the super class of hot water high-pressure cleaners. The eco!efficiency mode, a precise detergent dosing unit, a service switch for water hardness regulation and optimised burner engineering enable economical operation while delivering excellent cleaning results. This is due in particular to the outstanding pump efficiency, the patented nozzle technology, the ceramic pistons and the turbo blower. The intuitive operating concept with LED displays makes it easy to use, while a steering castor, large wheels with rubber tyres and ergonomic push handles ensure easy transport. Maintenance and servicing are also effortless: all relevant components are easily accessible and important operating data can be conveniently retrieved.
Features and benefits
Economic efficiencyIn eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow. The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation.
ReliabilityThe Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system. Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water. Machine operating data about duration of use and required service intervals can be retrieved.
Sustainability features
Maximum efficiency
- Proven and highly efficient burner technology.
- 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump.
- Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
Sustainability features
- Design with 15% recycled plastic¹⁾.
- Thorough cleaning even in poor lighting conditions thanks to powerful LED nozzle light.
- Higher cleaning performance with simultaneous water and energy savings thanks to the eco!Booster MAX.
- Design with 15% recycled plastic¹⁾.
- Thorough cleaning even in poor lighting conditions thanks to powerful LED nozzle light.
- Higher cleaning performance with simultaneous water and energy savings thanks to the eco!Booster MAX.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|550 - 1100
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 180 / 3 - 18
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|max. 80
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|5,9
|Connected load (kW)
|8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|160,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|170,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1330 x 750 x 1060
¹⁾ Device only, all plastic parts without accessories.
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Longlife
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- eco!Booster
- High-pressure spray lance
Equipment
- Pressure cut-off
- Pole reverse plug (3~)
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- Service electronics with LED display
- 2 Detergent tanks
- Dry-running protection
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities