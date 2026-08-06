High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I

Tough continuous use, durable design: the HDS 8/18-4 St stationary hot water high-pressure cleaner with oil burner reliably performs demanding cleaning tasks.

The HDS 8/18-4 St is a stationary hot water high-pressure cleaner with an oil burner and premium equipment, designed for continuous use in tough applications. The 4-pole, low-speed electric motor generates high power. The robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head generates high pressure and provides large quantities of hot water. A large water filter protects the pump from dirt particles. The integrated water reservoir features limescale protection. The detergent is taken up and dosed with precision by a valve. An empty indicator shows when detergent is running out. Electronic monitoring of the oil burner and the overall technology ensures a high level of operational safety. An intuitive rotary switch or optional remote control make operation simple, and service and maintenance tasks are also designed to be user-friendly. With a wide range of accessories available, the HDS 8/18-4 St can be customised to suit a wide variety of cleaning tasks. The machine can be supplemented with a pressure gauge and hour counter, a second detergent dosing unit and a pressure relief system.

Features and benefits
Robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head
  • Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure.
  • Especially robust and extremely long-lasting.
  • Longer service life, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Ideal for industrial use.
High-quality equipment
  • The integrated water reservoir with limescale protection and empty indicator protects the heating coil and the entire system from lime deposits.
  • The housing and frame are made from powder-coated steel for durability.
  • A detergent inlet with dosing valve and empty indicator is included in the scope of supply as standard, with the option of adding a second.
Water-cooled four-pole electric motor
  • 4-pole, slow-running electric motor guarantees a long working time.
  • Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
  • Only very low engine vibrations.
Reliable Kärcher burners with maximum efficiency
  • High-output oil burner with upright heating coil and detonation-free continuous ignition.
  • Upright construction style prevents condensation and corrosion.
  • Highly efficient, tried-and-tested "Made in Germany" burner technology.
Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety.
  • Automatic switch-off in the event of leaks or phase failure.
  • Automatic shutoff in event of low voltage range or overvoltage.
  • Flame and emission temperature monitoring, protection against water shortage/overpressure, limescale protection with empty indicator and malfunction monitoring ensure safe, long-lasting operation.
Easy to use
  • Just one rotary switch for all functions guarantees simple operation without long training times.
  • Simple concept with self-explanatory symbols and clearly arranged control panel.
  • Practical error display informs users immediately and saves time.
Cleaning agent suction and dosing system for even better cleaning results
  • For precise and infinitely variable cleaning agent dosing.
Simple maintenance and very easy servicing
  • Easy access to all service and maintenance components.
  • Comprehensive service network with highly trained service technicians.
  • Display of error codes, operating status, pump maintenance intervals and monitoring for faulty operation of the burner and the entire machine make servicing easier.
Large, transparent water fine filter
  • Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
  • Integrated water filter can be removed and cleaned without any tools.
  • Leads to longer service life of components and machine.
High flexibility
  • The machine can alternatively be controlled with a remote control.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 500 - 800
Working pressure (bar) 180
Max. pressure (bar) 215
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C) max. 80
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 30
Connected load (kW) 5,5
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h) 5,1
Heat energy (kW) 61
Power cable (m) 5
Water inlet 1″
Number of users at one time 1
Portability stationary
Protection (A) 16
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 160
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 170
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1142 x 578 x 790

Scope of supply

  • Flame monitoring
  • Prepared for Servo Control
  • Prepared for remote operation
  • Power nozzle
  • Detergent function: Suction

Equipment

  • Oil dipstick
  • Sight glass for oil level
  • Pre-equipped for a detergent inlet
  • RM1 dosage
  • Dry-running protection
  • Large water fine filter
  • Storage tank with float valve
  • Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Frame and cover: Steel, powder-coated
High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
Application areas
  • For cleaning machines and vehicles
  • Ideal for diverse applications in the transport and logistics sector
  • Ideal for applications in the food and chemicals industries
  • For applications in production, logistics and heavy industry halls and warehouses
  • Cleaning animal stables in agriculture
  • In production halls and workshops where hot water is needed
  • Ideal for car dealerships, car hire companies and service stations
  • Ideal for cleaning in industrial environments, for example for cleaning production facilities
  • Public sector
  • Cleaning tractors, machines and implements in agriculture
Accessories
Cleaning agents