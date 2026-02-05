Specifically developed for the commercial food industry: the unheated HD 7/10 CXF high-pressure cleaner. With high-quality equipment, the top model in the Compact class has an upright and exceptionally robust construction style and impresses with a high level of mobility, easy operation and the long service life of its individual components. With the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero, as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, the machine is very convenient to use. Additional features which make work even more convenient for the operator include Servo Control for infinite water flow and pressure regulation directly on the trigger gun and the triple nozzle for quick spray adjustment. Thanks to the cleaning agent dosing valve, cleaning agents can be added to the high-pressure jet in the low pressure range. A range of useful details, like the generous storage possibilities for accessories, cable storage, a nozzle compartment and in-built hose reel round off the complete package.