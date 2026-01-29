The HD 10/25-4 S Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner is the ideal machine for ergonomic and user-friendly operation. The Kärcher EASY!Force Advanced trigger gun makes it comfortable to use without any holding force. Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun. By reducing the pressure this way, users can react quickly to delicate surfaces – without having to change the entire nozzle. The Vibrasoft rotary nozzle also significantly reduces vibrations on the spray lance. Assistance systems and an LED status display increase the user-friendliness. Carefully selected materials ensure the premium quality continues inside the Super Class machine. A hard-wearing wobble pump, stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head work in partnership with a 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system. Integrated frame carriers made from aluminium form a lightweight yet robust chassis, making crane loading an option. For a compact and portable design, the motor and pump unit is mounted vertically in an upright arrangement. The machine also features accessory storage in the form of a stowage compartment and adjustable hooks.