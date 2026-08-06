High-pressure cleaner HD 5/13 E Classic

Compact, robust and simple HD 5/13 E Classic high-pressure cleaner. With brass cylinder head and high-quality accessories.

This high-pressure cleaner is a compact machine with an 840-millimetre-long stainless steel lance, which impresses with its easy handling and high robustness. It is used for simple, thorough cleaning of vehicles, machines and tools as well as yards and gardens. It incorporates a brass cylinder head and a high-quality steel mesh hose, resulting in low wear and tear and high durability. The automatic pressure relief system protects components, extends service life and reduces repair and maintenance costs. The integrated Home Base is used for convenient storage of the nozzles. This comprehensive overall package is rounded off by the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which enable considerably faster handling compared to conventional screw caps.

Features and benefits
High-pressure cleaner HD 5/13 E Classic: Low wear and tear and long service life
Low wear and tear and long service life
High-quality brass cylinder head. Ceramic-coated stainless steel plungers. Automatic pressure reduction.
High-pressure cleaner HD 5/13 E Classic: High-quality accessories
High-quality accessories
840-mm-long stainless steel lance. Robust rubber hose with steel mesh reinforcement. Professional high-pressure gun with stainless steel valve.
High-pressure cleaner HD 5/13 E Classic: Numerous storage options
Numerous storage options
Holder for nozzle storage. Integrated cable hooks. Lance holder.
EASY!Lock quick-release thread
  • Short set-up times (assembly and disassembly).
  • Quick accessory replacement.
  • Intuitive operation.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 500
Inlet temperature (°C) 60
Working pressure (bar) 130
Max. pressure (bar) 170
Connected load (kW) 2,7
Power cable (m) 5
Nozzle size 034
Water inlet 3/4″
Portability Mobile
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 18,8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 27,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 334 x 366 x 954

Scope of supply

  • Power nozzle
  • Spray lance: 840 mm
  • Spray gun: Standard
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 200 bar

Equipment

  • 3-piston axial pump: with stainless steel pistons
  • Pressure cut-off
High-pressure cleaner HD 5/13 E Classic
High-pressure cleaner HD 5/13 E Classic
High-pressure cleaner HD 5/13 E Classic
Application areas
  • For vehicle cleaning
  • For cleaning machines and tools (on the construction site)
  • For cleaning yards and gardens (walls, paths, pavilions)
  • For spontaneous cleaning of small areas
Accessories
Cleaning agents