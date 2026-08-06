High-pressure cleaner HD 5/13 E Classic
Compact, robust and simple HD 5/13 E Classic high-pressure cleaner. With brass cylinder head and high-quality accessories.
This high-pressure cleaner is a compact machine with an 840-millimetre-long stainless steel lance, which impresses with its easy handling and high robustness. It is used for simple, thorough cleaning of vehicles, machines and tools as well as yards and gardens. It incorporates a brass cylinder head and a high-quality steel mesh hose, resulting in low wear and tear and high durability. The automatic pressure relief system protects components, extends service life and reduces repair and maintenance costs. The integrated Home Base is used for convenient storage of the nozzles. This comprehensive overall package is rounded off by the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which enable considerably faster handling compared to conventional screw caps.
Features and benefits
Low wear and tear and long service lifeHigh-quality brass cylinder head. Ceramic-coated stainless steel plungers. Automatic pressure reduction.
High-quality accessories840-mm-long stainless steel lance. Robust rubber hose with steel mesh reinforcement. Professional high-pressure gun with stainless steel valve.
Numerous storage optionsHolder for nozzle storage. Integrated cable hooks. Lance holder.
EASY!Lock quick-release thread
- Short set-up times (assembly and disassembly).
- Quick accessory replacement.
- Intuitive operation.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar)
|130
|Max. pressure (bar)
|170
|Connected load (kW)
|2,7
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nozzle size
|034
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Portability
|Mobile
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|18,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|27,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|334 x 366 x 954
Scope of supply
- Power nozzle
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 200 bar
Equipment
- 3-piston axial pump: with stainless steel pistons
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- For vehicle cleaning
- For cleaning machines and tools (on the construction site)
- For cleaning yards and gardens (walls, paths, pavilions)
- For spontaneous cleaning of small areas