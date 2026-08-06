High-pressure cleaner HD 7/17 M St

HD 7/17 M St pump unit with powerful and robust 3-piston axial pump with hardened stainless steel pistons, three-phase motor and wall mount for stationary use.

With a flow rate of around 700 litres per hour and a working pressure of up to 170 bar, our powerful HD 7/17 M St motor/pump unit with three-phase motor and pressure switch control has proven itself under tough daily conditions. The newly developed pump technology featuring 3-piston axial pump with hardened stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head guarantees a long service life and increases energy efficiency and cleaning performance by at least 20%. The machine is intended for stationary use and can be mounted and operated both horizontally and vertically. A 3-point support on the back enables vertical or horizontal mounting. Access to the high-pressure pump and the electronic components is easy and therefore service-friendly – the pump itself is effectively protected from dirt in reclaim water by means of a large water fine filter.

Features and benefits
High-pressure cleaner HD 7/17 M St: High-quality equipment
High-quality equipment
Automatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life. Powerful, 2-pole, air-cooled electric motor. High-quality brass cylinder head
High-pressure cleaner HD 7/17 M St: Flexible operation
Flexible operation
For vertical and horizontal operation.
High-pressure cleaner HD 7/17 M St: Prepared for stationary operation
Prepared for stationary operation
Simple and robust 3-point attachment for wall mounting on the rear of unit. Space-saving, compact design. Robust plastic chassis reliably protects the pump against damage and dirt.
Easy servicing
  • Easy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine.
  • Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover.
  • Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Increased energy efficiency
  • Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
  • 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 700
Inlet temperature (°C) 60
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 170 / 17
Max. pressure (bar/MPa) 255 / 25,5
Connected load (kW) 4,2
Power cable (m) 5
Water inlet 3/4″
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 23,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 25,7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 290 x 300 x 565

Equipment

  • Pressure cut-off
High-pressure cleaner HD 7/17 M St
High-pressure cleaner HD 7/17 M St
High-pressure cleaner HD 7/17 M St
High-pressure cleaner HD 7/17 M St
High-pressure cleaner HD 7/17 M St
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Application areas
  • Perfect for use in vehicle cleaning, in the construction and transport sectors, as well as industry
Accessories
Cleaning agents