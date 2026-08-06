High-pressure cleaner HD 13/18-4 St
Hassle-free operation, high safety and robustness: powerful stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner with 1,300 l/h and 180 bar.
This stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner impresses with a temperature of up to 60 °C in the water inlet, flow volume of 1,300 l/h and working pressure of 180 bar. The high performance enables continuous use in tough conditions, for example in the agricultural or industrial sectors. The robust housing and frame made of powder-coated steel, the stable crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and the 4-pole, low-speed electric motor with water cooling ensure robustness and a long service life. The machine also has an integrated water storage tank with dry-running protection and empty indicator. The detergent is supplied via a special inlet with a dosing valve, and the empty level is also shown by an indicator. The machine features a large rotary switch for convenient operation, and installation and maintenance work can also be carried out quickly. The accessories are not included in the scope of supply and are available at every point of use: pressure gauge and time counter, inlet for a second detergent, automatic pressure relief and remote controls.
Features and benefits
Durable and robustRobust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and high-quality materials ensure a long service life. Powerful, 4-pole, slow-running electric motor.
High-quality equipmentDetergent dosing unit on the suction side. Storage tank with float valve and dry-running protection. Ready for connection of remote controls.
Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety.Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure. Automatic switch-off in case of low voltage range or overvoltage. LEDs indicate readiness for use, water shortage and service interval.
Easy operation
- Just one rotary switch for all functions guarantees simple operation without long training times.
- Practical error display informs users immediately and saves time.
- Particularly user-friendly thanks to self-explanatory symbols. No need for time-consuming induction.
Simple maintenance and very easy servicing
- Easy access to all service and maintenance components.
- Comprehensive service network with highly trained service technicians.
- LEDs indicate important operating states
Large integrated water filter
- Large water fine filter for optimal protection of the pump.
- Ensures long service life for all high-pressure components.
- Easy to use, easy to clean
Robust design also allows for heavy-duty applications
- Designed for daily use.
- Can be used under tough working conditions.
- Robust, durable, reliable machine.
Extensive range of accessories and attachment kits
Is ready for use quickly at any time
- Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines.
- The machine is always ready to go for maximum productivity and flexibility.
- The pump starts as soon as the trigger gun is activated, allowing convenient working from any supply point.
Servo Control
- Pressure and water flow can be adjusted at the gun.
- Allows versatile application possibilities.
- Versatile and flexible uses.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|700 - 1300
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|50 - 180 / 5 - 18
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|240 / 24
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Connected load (kW)
|8,8
|Protection (A)
|16
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|1″
|Number of users
|1
|Portability
|stationary
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|81
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|90,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|800 x 605 x 600
Scope of supply
- Servo Control
- Power nozzle
- Frame and cover: Steel, powder-coated
- Prepared for Servo Control
- Pre-equipped for a detergent inlet
Equipment
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
- Dry-running protection
- Large water fine filter
- Storage tank with float valve
- Prepared for remote operation
- RM1 dosage
- Sight glass for oil level
- Oil dipstick
- Water-cooled motor
Application areas
- For cleaning applications and tasks in the food-processing industry
- Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors
- Versatile applications in industrial settings, e.g. for cleaning production facilities
- Cleaning animal stables in agriculture
- Ideal for applications in the food and chemicals industries
- High pressure cleaning of vehicles
- Ideal for car workshops, vehicle rental stores, car wash centers, building service contractors, trade professionals, small construction companies, small garages and farms, etc.
- Perfect for use in vehicle cleaning, in the construction and transport sectors, as well as industry
- Agriculture
- Industry