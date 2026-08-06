Designed for tough applications, the HD 10/25-4 S St Classic stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher impresses with optimum cleaning results, easy operation and excellent equipment. Included ex works: trigger gun, lance, 10-meter high pressure hose and power nozzle – all featuring our innovative EASY!Lock quick-release couplings for speed and ease. The machine's 8.8 kW motor output produces up to 250 bar of working pressure and delivers an hourly flow rate of 1000 litres. Inside, the strong, easy-to-adjust crankshaft pump with its high-quality brass cylinder head and the low-speed 4-pole motor with automatic shutoff and air/water cooling are all hard at work to ensure consistent, long-lasting and ultra-reliable operation. Plus, an easy-to-clean water filter reliably protects the pump from dirt. Routine service and maintenance tasks on the HD 10/25-4 S St Classic can be completed just as quickly as installing its ultra-sturdy steel frame to the wall or floor.