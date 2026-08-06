This high-pressure cleaner is a compact machine with an 840-millimetre-long stainless steel lance, which impresses with its easy handling and high robustness. It is used for simple, thorough cleaning of vehicles, machines and tools as well as yards and gardens. It incorporates a brass cylinder head and a high-quality steel mesh hose, resulting in low wear and tear and high durability. The automatic pressure relief system protects components, extends service life and reduces repair and maintenance costs. The integrated Home Base is used for convenient storage of the nozzles. This comprehensive overall package is rounded off by the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which enable considerably faster handling compared to conventional screw caps.