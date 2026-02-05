With hot water resistance of 85°C and high performance values, our unheated HD 10/15-4 Cage Food high-pressure cleaner is ideal for use in the commercial food industry. Its durable frame is made from stainless steel. The pressure hose and wheels are made from a non-marking material. All parts coming into contact with water are food safe. Whether in kitchens, cold stores or warehouses: the machine easily meets all strict hygiene regulations. It also impresses with innovative technology. The innovative EASY!Force HD trigger gun uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet, thereby reducing the holding force for the operator to zero and enabling long periods of effortless operation. With the new patented EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, set-up and dismantling can be done in no time – five times faster in comparison to conventional screw connections – though they are just as durable androbust.