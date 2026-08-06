The Kärcher water heater is a powerful electric high-pressure hot water generator that heats water immediately at high pressure, ensuring a constant temperature. It is ideal for stationary high-pressure cleaners with a water flow of up to 1300 l/h and a pressure of up to 210 bar, but can also be used for mobile machines. Installation on the high-pressure side of the high-pressure machine is quick and easy. The water heater has a heating output of 42 kW and only consumes electricity when hot water is required. This makes it particularly environmentally friendly as, unlike oil or gas burners, no exhaust gases are produced. Plus, there is no open fire, which makes it ideal for use in places where burners are not permitted. At a water flow of 13 l/min (800 l/h), the water temperature is increased by 45 °C. The maximum achievable temperature is 95 °C with a water inlet temperature of 50 °C. The machine is easy to operate and particularly robust, as both the frame and cover as well as the electric heating coil are made of stainless steel.