Hot water generator HWE 13/21-42kW
The Kärcher water heater is an electric hot water generator with a powerful 42 kW heating output that can be flexibly installed on the high-pressure side of a high-pressure cleaner.
The Kärcher water heater is a powerful electric high-pressure hot water generator that heats water immediately at high pressure, ensuring a constant temperature. It is ideal for stationary high-pressure cleaners with a water flow of up to 1300 l/h and a pressure of up to 210 bar, but can also be used for mobile machines. Installation on the high-pressure side of the high-pressure machine is quick and easy. The water heater has a heating output of 42 kW and only consumes electricity when hot water is required. This makes it particularly environmentally friendly as, unlike oil or gas burners, no exhaust gases are produced. Plus, there is no open fire, which makes it ideal for use in places where burners are not permitted. At a water flow of 13 l/min (800 l/h), the water temperature is increased by 45 °C. The maximum achievable temperature is 95 °C with a water inlet temperature of 50 °C. The machine is easy to operate and particularly robust, as both the frame and cover as well as the electric heating coil are made of stainless steel.
Features and benefits
High electrical heating output of 42 kWHot water is available within a few seconds. The constant work temperature is 60 °C when the water flow is 800 l/h and the inlet temperature is 15 °C.
High flexibilitySuitable for stationary and mobile high-pressure cleaners with a flow rate of up to 1300 l/h and a pressure of 210 bar. The electric water heater is installed on the high-pressure side of a high-pressure cleaner and only heats when hot water is needed. The water heater can be used both outdoors and indoors.
Environmentally-friendly and user-friendlyThe water heater works exclusively electrically and does not use conventional energy such as diesel or gas. The water is heated electrically in the machine, which means that, unlike oil or gas burners, no exhaust gases are produced. No open fire, making it suitable for use anywhere where it is difficult or prohibited to emit exhaust from a burner.
Maximum energy efficiency
- High energy efficiency, as – unlike low-pressure boilers – no hot water needs to be stored.
- It is only heated when hot water is required.
- Simple plug-and-play installation and straightforward operation.
Maximum safety and simple operation
- Includes flow switch to protect against dry running.
- With safety thermostat to prevent the formation of vapour.
- The required water temperature can be set using a temperature controller.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400 - 400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 1300
|Working pressure (bar)
|max. 210
|Connected load (A)
|61
|Heating output (kW)
|42
|Water inlet
|3/8″
|Protection (A)
|63
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 70
|Max. work temperature (°C)
|max. 95
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|33,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|36,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|630 x 500 x 160
Equipment
- Dry-running protection
- Temperature setting
- Safety thermostat
- Frame and cover: Stainless steel
Application areas
- Electric hot water generator for exhaust-free operation indoors
- In production halls and workshops where hot water is needed
- Indoor public spaces where hot water is needed
- Ideal for cleaning applications in the food industry
- Industry
- Agriculture