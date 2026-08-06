This stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner impresses with its hassle-free operation, flow volume of 1,000 l/h, pressure of 190 bar; and an inlet temperature of up to 85 °C. The pump is protected by a large water filter. Not only the installation, but also the operation and maintenance are simple and user-friendly. The electronic monitoring and error indicator guarantee a high level of operational safety. Thanks to the 4-pole, low-speed electric motor, the machine has a long service life, while the crankshaft pump with high-quality brass cylinder head and the stainless steel frame and housing make the machine hard-wearing. The high-pressure cleaner has a water storage tank with dry running protection and limescale protection, the empty level of the limescale protection is displayed. Detergent can also be drawn in and dosed via a valve, and an empty indicator is also provided here. Supplied without accessories, these can be selected at any point of use: pressure gauge, time counter, inlet for second detergent, automatic pressure relief and various remote controls.