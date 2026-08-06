High-pressure cleaner HD 8/18-4 St H
Stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner with a robust frame and a stainless steel cover. Powerful with 800 l/h and 180 bar, high-quality equipment and high operational safety.
Robust, powerful and easy to handle – this stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner for up to 85 °C in the water inlet with advance pressure pump is ideal for continuous use in the food industry. It impresses with a flow volume of 800 l/h and a pressure of 180 bar. The high-pressure cleaner features a water storage tank with limescale protection and dry-run protection, including an empty indicator for the limescale protection. There is also a detergent inlet with dosing valve and empty indicator. It impresses with its durability thanks to its robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and hard-wearing stainless steel frame and housing. The 4-pole, low-speed electric motor ensures a long service life, while the electronic monitoring ensures safe operation. Operation is hassle-free thanks to the large rotary switch, and installation and maintenance are also straightforward and user-friendly. The machine is supplied without accessories, which can be selected at any point of use: pressure gauge, time counter, inlet for second detergent, automatic pressure relief and various remote controls.
Features and benefits
High-quality equipmentStorage tank with valve, limescale protection and dry-running protection. Very robust stainless steel frame and cover. The machine can alternatively be controlled with a remote control.
Durable and robustRobust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and high-quality materials ensure a long service life. Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure. Four-pole, low-speed air-cooled electric motor.
Easy to useJust one rotary switch for all functions guarantees simple operation without long training times. Particularly user-friendly thanks to self-explanatory symbols. No need for time-consuming induction. LEDs indicate readiness for use, water shortage and service interval.
Robust design also allows for heavy-duty applications
- Suitable for daily use.
- Long-lasting, robust and thus very economical machine.
- Longer service life, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Ideal for industrial use.
Detergent inlet with valve and empty indicator
- For precise and infinitely variable cleaning agent dosing.
- Detergent dosing unit on the suction side.
Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety.
- Automatic switch-off in case of low voltage range or overvoltage.
- Switch off in the event of water shortage, LEDs: standby, service, error.
- Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure.
Large integrated water filter
- Large water fine filter for protecting the pump.
- Easy to use, easy to clean
- Ensures long service life for all high-pressure components.
Easy installation and maintenance
- Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance.
- Quick and easy installation saves assembly costs.
- Comprehensive service network with highly trained service technicians.
Extensive range of accessories and attachment kits
- Pressure gauge and elapsed time counter are available as an option.
- Automatic pressure relief is available as an option.
- Optional: second inlet with valve and empty indicator.
Is ready for use quickly at any time
- The machine is always ready to go for maximum productivity and flexibility.
- Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines.
- The pump starts as soon as the trigger gun is activated, allowing convenient working from any supply point.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 800
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|50 - 180 / 5 - 18
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|240 / 24
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|85
|Connected load (kW)
|5,5
|Protection (A)
|16
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|1″
|Number of users
|1
|Portability
|stationary
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|75
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|84,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|800 x 605 x 600
Scope of supply
- Servo Control
- Power nozzle
- Frame and cover: Stainless steel
- Prepared for Servo Control
- Pre-equipped for a detergent inlet
Equipment
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
- Advance pressure pump
- Calcification protection
- Dry-running protection
- Large water fine filter
- Storage tank with float valve
- Prepared for remote operation
- RM1 dosage
- Sight glass for oil level
- Oil dipstick
- Air-cooled motor
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning applications in the food industry
- Ideal for applications in the food, cosmetics and chemicals industries
- Vehicle cleaning
- For cleaning machines and vehicles
- High-pressure cleaning of machines and equipment in the construction, agricultural and municipal sectors
- Ideal for cleaning in industrial environments, for example for cleaning production facilities
- Agriculture
- Industry
- Cleaning animal stables in agriculture
- For cold or hot water high-pressure cleaning