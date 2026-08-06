High-pressure cleaner HD 8/18-4 St H

Stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner with a robust frame and a stainless steel cover. Powerful with 800 l/h and 180 bar, high-quality equipment and high operational safety.

Robust, powerful and easy to handle – this stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner for up to 85 °C in the water inlet with advance pressure pump is ideal for continuous use in the food industry. It impresses with a flow volume of 800 l/h and a pressure of 180 bar. The high-pressure cleaner features a water storage tank with limescale protection and dry-run protection, including an empty indicator for the limescale protection. There is also a detergent inlet with dosing valve and empty indicator. It impresses with its durability thanks to its robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and hard-wearing stainless steel frame and housing. The 4-pole, low-speed electric motor ensures a long service life, while the electronic monitoring ensures safe operation. Operation is hassle-free thanks to the large rotary switch, and installation and maintenance are also straightforward and user-friendly. The machine is supplied without accessories, which can be selected at any point of use: pressure gauge, time counter, inlet for second detergent, automatic pressure relief and various remote controls.

Features and benefits
High-pressure cleaner HD 8/18-4 St H: High-quality equipment
High-quality equipment
Storage tank with valve, limescale protection and dry-running protection. Very robust stainless steel frame and cover. The machine can alternatively be controlled with a remote control.
High-pressure cleaner HD 8/18-4 St H: Durable and robust
Durable and robust
Robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and high-quality materials ensure a long service life. Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure. Four-pole, low-speed air-cooled electric motor.
High-pressure cleaner HD 8/18-4 St H: Easy to use
Easy to use
Just one rotary switch for all functions guarantees simple operation without long training times. Particularly user-friendly thanks to self-explanatory symbols. No need for time-consuming induction. LEDs indicate readiness for use, water shortage and service interval. 
Robust design also allows for heavy-duty applications
  • Suitable for daily use.
  • Long-lasting, robust and thus very economical machine.
  • Longer service life, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Ideal for industrial use.
Detergent inlet with valve and empty indicator
  • For precise and infinitely variable cleaning agent dosing.
  • Detergent dosing unit on the suction side.
Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety.
  • Automatic switch-off in case of low voltage range or overvoltage.
  • Switch off in the event of water shortage, LEDs: standby, service, error.
  • Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure.
Large integrated water filter
  • Large water fine filter for protecting the pump.
  • Easy to use, easy to clean
  • Ensures long service life for all high-pressure components.
Easy installation and maintenance
  • Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance.
  • Quick and easy installation saves assembly costs.
  • Comprehensive service network with highly trained service technicians.
Extensive range of accessories and attachment kits
  • Pressure gauge and elapsed time counter are available as an option.
  • Automatic pressure relief is available as an option.
  • Optional: second inlet with valve and empty indicator.
Is ready for use quickly at any time
  • The machine is always ready to go for maximum productivity and flexibility.
  • Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines.
  • The pump starts as soon as the trigger gun is activated, allowing convenient working from any supply point.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 500 - 800
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 50 - 180 / 5 - 18
Max. pressure (bar/MPa) 240 / 24
Inlet temperature (°C) 85
Connected load (kW) 5,5
Protection (A) 16
Power cable (m) 5
Water inlet 1″
Number of users 1
Portability stationary
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 75
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 84,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 800 x 605 x 600

Scope of supply

  • Servo Control
  • Power nozzle
  • Frame and cover: Stainless steel
  • Prepared for Servo Control
  • Pre-equipped for a detergent inlet

Equipment

  • Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
  • Advance pressure pump
  • Calcification protection
  • Dry-running protection
  • Large water fine filter
  • Storage tank with float valve
  • Prepared for remote operation
  • RM1 dosage
  • Sight glass for oil level
  • Oil dipstick
  • Air-cooled motor
High-pressure cleaner HD 8/18-4 St H
High-pressure cleaner HD 8/18-4 St H
High-pressure cleaner HD 8/18-4 St H
High-pressure cleaner HD 8/18-4 St H
High-pressure cleaner HD 8/18-4 St H
High-pressure cleaner HD 8/18-4 St H
Application areas
  • Ideal for cleaning applications in the food industry
  • Ideal for applications in the food, cosmetics and chemicals industries
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • For cleaning machines and vehicles
  • High-pressure cleaning of machines and equipment in the construction, agricultural and municipal sectors
  • Ideal for cleaning in industrial environments, for example for cleaning production facilities
  • Agriculture
  • Industry
  • Cleaning animal stables in agriculture
  • For cold or hot water high-pressure cleaning
Accessories
Cleaning agents