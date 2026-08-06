Robust, powerful and easy to handle – this stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner for up to 85 °C in the water inlet with advance pressure pump is ideal for continuous use in the food industry. It impresses with a flow volume of 800 l/h and a pressure of 180 bar. The high-pressure cleaner features a water storage tank with limescale protection and dry-run protection, including an empty indicator for the limescale protection. There is also a detergent inlet with dosing valve and empty indicator. It impresses with its durability thanks to its robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and hard-wearing stainless steel frame and housing. The 4-pole, low-speed electric motor ensures a long service life, while the electronic monitoring ensures safe operation. Operation is hassle-free thanks to the large rotary switch, and installation and maintenance are also straightforward and user-friendly. The machine is supplied without accessories, which can be selected at any point of use: pressure gauge, time counter, inlet for second detergent, automatic pressure relief and various remote controls.