The HD 10/21-4 S St. Classic stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner provides the perfect combination of high-performance cleaning with ultra-simple operation, maintenance and installation of its steel frame to the wall or floor. This is down to the machine's 8 kW motor output, which produces up to 210 bar working pressure and delivers an hourly flow rate of 1000 litres. Hard at work beneath the ultra-robust steel frame are the strong, easy-to-adjust crankshaft pump with its high-quality brass cylinder head and the low-speed 4-pole motor with automatic shutoff and air/water cooling. This ensures consistent, long-lasting and reliable operation. Plus, an easy-to-clean water filter reliably protects the pump from dirt. Rounded off with a comprehensive range of accessories included as standard – trigger gun, lance, 10-meter high pressure hose and power nozzle, all featuring the innovative EASY!Lock quick-release couplings for speed and ease – the HD 10/21-4 S Classic is the ideal choice for tough working conditions.