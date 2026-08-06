High-pressure cleaner HD 10/21-4 S ST Classic
Easy to use in every way, ultra-powerful and robust: the HD 10/21-4 S St. Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner for tough continuous use in stationary operation.
The HD 10/21-4 S St. Classic stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner provides the perfect combination of high-performance cleaning with ultra-simple operation, maintenance and installation of its steel frame to the wall or floor. This is down to the machine's 8 kW motor output, which produces up to 210 bar working pressure and delivers an hourly flow rate of 1000 litres. Hard at work beneath the ultra-robust steel frame are the strong, easy-to-adjust crankshaft pump with its high-quality brass cylinder head and the low-speed 4-pole motor with automatic shutoff and air/water cooling. This ensures consistent, long-lasting and reliable operation. Plus, an easy-to-clean water filter reliably protects the pump from dirt. Rounded off with a comprehensive range of accessories included as standard – trigger gun, lance, 10-meter high pressure hose and power nozzle, all featuring the innovative EASY!Lock quick-release couplings for speed and ease – the HD 10/21-4 S Classic is the ideal choice for tough working conditions.
Features and benefits
Powerful and robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and pistons with ceramic sleevesHigh performance and high efficiency. Long service life and low maintenance costs. With suction feature and up to 60 °C water temperature.
Robust, stationary chassisA robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Sturdy tubular steel frame protects all components. Integrated storage space for accessories.
Classic accessories with EASY!Lock connectionsQuick set-up and pack-up plus easy accessory replacement. Robust and durable accessories. Easy to use
Clear machine design
- Large water filter to protect the pump.
- Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the pump itself.
- Filling level and quality of the oil can be checked easily using the inspection glass and dipstick.
4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system
- Tried-and-tested high-quality Kärcher components guarantee a long lifetime.
- For high performance and low maintenance costs.
- Built to last, high reliability.
Intuitive operation and simple maintenance
- Integrated water filter can be removed and cleaned without any tools.
- Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance.
- Simple operation.
High flexibility
- The extensive accessory line provides for ergonomic and economical cleaning solutions for numerous applications.
- Extensive range of accessories for a wide range of applications.
- Minimum installation effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|376 - 424
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 1000
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar)
|50 - 210
|Max. pressure (bar)
|270
|Connected load (kW)
|8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nozzle size
|050
|Water inlet
|1″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|50,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|55,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|720 x 522 x 418
Scope of supply
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
- 4-pole three-phase motor with air and water cooling
- Pressure cut-off
- Integrated water fine filter
- Sight glass for oil level
- Brass water inlet
Application areas
- Cleaning animal stables in agriculture
- Ideal for car dealerships, car hire companies and service stations
- Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors
- Cleaning tractors, machines and implements in agriculture
- High-pressure cleaning of machines and equipment in the construction, agricultural and municipal sectors
- For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
- Ideal for diverse applications in the transport and logistics sector
- Industry
- Agriculture