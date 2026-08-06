High-pressure cleaner HD 8/18-4 MXA eB Foam Plus Go!Further
The HD 8/18-4 MXA eB Foam Plus Go!Further is a limited black edition cold water high-pressure cleaner made from 30% recycled plastic¹⁾ and featuring exclusive accessories: eco!Booster.
The limited edition black HD 8/18-4 MXA eB Foam Plus Go!Further high-pressure cleaner, made from 30% recycled plastic¹⁾ and featuring exclusive accessories, is a compact, powerful high-pressure cleaner with a 4-pole, slow-running three-phase motor. The sustainable design, which uses 30% recycled materials, meets the highest ecological standards and conserves valuable resources. The EPS-free, environmentally friendly packaging – made of corrugated cardboard with honeycomb structure – offers robust cushioning and, thanks to its pea-starch coating, protects against scratches. The automatic, spring-driven hose reel simplifies handling, saves set-up time and increases operational safety. The retractable push handle and integrated storage possibilities ensure high portability and compact storage. The powerful 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head and automatic pressure relief ensures a long service life. Accessories include 1 litre of RM 82N with foam lance, an LED nozzle light and the eco! booster. The integrated EASY!Lock TR20 holder provides space for accessories. Direct access to the pump and electrical box simplifies maintenance and servicing.
Features and benefits
Automatic, spring-mounted hose reelMaximum comfort when handling the high-pressure hose. Makes possible short set-up times thanks to quick winding and unwinding. Avoids tripping hazards, thus increasing operational safety.
High-quality accessories1 litre of RM 82N detergent and foam lance. eco!Booster for fast and gentle cleaning. Nozzle light for poor lighting conditions.
Sustainability featuresDesign with 30% recycled plastic¹⁾. Packaging without EPS: provides robust, environmentally friendly cushioning protection thanks to corrugated cardboard with honeycomb structure and protects sensitive surfaces thanks to scratch-resistant coating made from pea starch. eco!Booster increases cleaning performance while saving water and energy.
Simple maintenance and very easy servicing
- Direct and user-friendly access to the pump.
- Easy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine.
- Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover.
Outstanding mobility
- Compact machine with reduced spatial requirement thanks to push handle that can be retracted at the touch of a button.
- Effortless storage in service vehicles.
- Integrated storage possibilities reduce the set-up times.
Clever accessory storage
- Holder for the cup foam lance.
- EASY!Lock TR20 permits storage of the Power nozzle or a surface cleaner directly at the machine.
- Practical nozzle compartment for storing the rotary nozzle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|380 - 760
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 180 / 3 - 18
|Connected load (kW)
|4,6
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|black
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|49,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|53,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|400 x 455 x 966
¹⁾ Device only, all plastic parts without accessories.
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
- Dirt blaster
- eco!Booster
- Servo Control
- Quick coupling
- Foam lance
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose type: Flex
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- ANTI!Twist
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- Perfect for use in vehicle cleaning, in the construction and transport sectors, as well as industry