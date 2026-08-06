The limited edition black HD 8/18-4 MXA eB Foam Plus Go!Further high-pressure cleaner, made from 30% recycled plastic¹⁾ and featuring exclusive accessories, is a compact, powerful high-pressure cleaner with a 4-pole, slow-running three-phase motor. The sustainable design, which uses 30% recycled materials, meets the highest ecological standards and conserves valuable resources. The EPS-free, environmentally friendly packaging – made of corrugated cardboard with honeycomb structure – offers robust cushioning and, thanks to its pea-starch coating, protects against scratches. The automatic, spring-driven hose reel simplifies handling, saves set-up time and increases operational safety. The retractable push handle and integrated storage possibilities ensure high portability and compact storage. The powerful 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head and automatic pressure relief ensures a long service life. Accessories include 1 litre of RM 82N with foam lance, an LED nozzle light and the eco! booster. The integrated EASY!Lock TR20 holder provides space for accessories. Direct access to the pump and electrical box simplifies maintenance and servicing.