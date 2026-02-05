High-pressure cleaner HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus

With an immense water flow rate of 2,000 l/h and a working pressure of 150 bar, our unheated HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus high-pressure cleaner impresses in water-intensive applications.

Designed for effective removal of the toughest dirt in agriculture or the construction sector, which is often only possible with large quantities of water: our three-phase current HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner with innovative crankshaft pump technology. This enables an immense flushing action of up to 2,000 litres per hour at a working pressure of 150 bar. This very robust machine, which is also extremely mobile thanks to the puncture-resistant wheels, is particularly impressive when it comes to tough jobs on difficult terrain. With our patented EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, set-up and dismantling can also be done in no time – five times faster in comparison to conventional screw connections – though they are just as durable and robust. The HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus: a special machine for special demands.

Features and benefits
High-pressure cleaner HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus: Cage frame
Cage frame
Robust outer pipe frame. With integrated crane hook and accessory compartment. Protection against damage to the machine.
High-pressure cleaner HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus: Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety.
Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety.
Leakage protection and soft start. Overvoltage and undervoltage protection. Protection against two-phase short circuit.
High-pressure cleaner HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus: For the toughest jobs
For the toughest jobs
High mobility thanks to the foldable push handle and puncture-proof wheels. Large water filter protects pump against damage.
Durable and robust
  • Extra large crankshafts and connecting rods with robust ball bearings.
  • Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic piston.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 500 - 2000
Inlet temperature (°C) 60
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 150 / 3 - 15
Max. pressure (bar/MPa) 190 / 19
Connected load (kW) 11,5
Power cable (m) 5
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 118
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 127,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 957 x 686 x 1080

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • High-pressure hose length: 15 m
  • High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
  • Stainless steel spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Power nozzle
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure spray lance
  • Servo Control

Equipment

  • Detergent function: Suction
  • Pressure cut-off
  • Infinitely variable pressure and water flow regulation
High-pressure cleaner HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
High-pressure cleaner HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
High-pressure cleaner HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
High-pressure cleaner HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
High-pressure cleaner HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
High-pressure cleaner HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
High-pressure cleaner HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
High-pressure cleaner HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
Application areas
  • Intensive high-pressure cleaning for extreme dirt in agriculture and construction
Accessories
Cleaning agents