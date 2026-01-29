With a working pressure of 140 bar and a flow rate of up to 600 litres per hour, our mobile HD 6/16-4 M Cage belongs to the middle class of unheated high-pressure cleaners. Optimally protected from external influences by a robust powder-coated tubular steel frame, the machine impresses across the board under tough working conditions. The newly developed 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head also plays an important role here, enabling an increase of up to 20% in energy efficiency and cleaning performance. Driven by a 4-pole, slow-running AC motor with pressure switch control, the extremely service-friendly HD 6/16-4 M Cage is perfectly suited to both horizontal and vertical use. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, which enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity, ensure comfortable working. The automatic pressure relief feature ensures the long service life of the high-pressure components.