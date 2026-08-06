High-pressure cleaner HD 25/15-4 St Classic
The Kärcher HD 25/15-4 St Classic is designed for intensive continuous use. It offers pressure of 150 bar and a flow rate of 2500 l/h and can be used by up to 3 users simultaneously.
The stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner HD 25/15-4 St Classic is designed for businesses with constant and high cleaning requirements. With a working pressure of 150 bar and a flow rate of 2500 l/h, it offers optimal conditions for continuous use in tough environments. Thanks to the high flow volume, the machine can be used by up to 3 users simultaneously. The robust design with crankshaft pump and brass cylinder head, as well as a stainless steel frame, guarantees a long service life. The durable, slow-running 4-pole electric motor with soft start is designed for continuous use. An integrated display shows operating parameters, error messages and maintenance instructions. Two water supply tanks ensure a constant water supply and dry-running protection for the pump. Calcification protection, pressure gauge and an elapsed time counter are included in the standard version. Easy installation, low maintenance requirements and intuitive operation ensure reliable, efficient use. The machine is ideal for industry, food processing, transport, municipalities and agriculture.
Features and benefits
Simultaneous use by up to 3 users possibleHigher productivity and time savings through parallel completion of cleaning tasks by several employees. Savings in investment and maintenance costs thanks to a centralised, high-performance machine for multiple operations instead of several high-pressure cleaners. Shorter set-up times thanks to ready-to-use extraction points that require no installation or connection.
Robust and reliable for tough applicationsRobust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and high-quality materials ensure a long service life. Low-speed industrial pump 4-pole low-speed electric motors with soft-starter guarantee long service life.
High-quality equipmentTwo supply tanks with float valve, dry-running protection, temperature monitoring in the water inlet and descaling protection. Integrated elapsed time counter and pressure gauge. Robust stainless steel frame, corrosion-resistant, durable and hygienic.
Robust design for harsh working conditions
- Durability and reliability thanks to stainless steel, brass and robust construction for continuous use, minimum downtime and low maintenance effort.
- High efficiency thanks to constant cleaning performance and short set-up times due to fixed installation.
- Long-term cost savings thanks to long service life and low repair costs.
Extensive range of accessories and attachment kits
- Automatic pressure relief is available as an option.
- The machine can alternatively be controlled with a remote control.
Is ready for use quickly at any time
- The pump starts as soon as the trigger gun is activated, allowing convenient working from any supply point.
- Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines.
- The machine is always ready to go for maximum productivity and flexibility.
Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety.
- Automatic switch-off in the event of leaks or phase failure.
- Automatic shutoff in event of low voltage range or overvoltage.
- Protects the pump against dry running.
Easy operation
- 1-switch operation.
- Flexibility in operation, thanks to remote control connection and control of 6 extraction points.
- LED display showing operating status, faults and upcoming pump maintenance.
Simple maintenance and very easy servicing
- Minimum downtime thanks to easy access to all components.
- Less downtime and longer productivity thanks to faster routine maintenance and repairs.
- Lower operating costs due to reduced repair costs.
Flexible and versatile
- High productivity, thanks to simultaneous use by multiple users at different operation sites.
- Flexibility in the face of increasing demands, thanks to new, integrable extraction points.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|750 - 2500
|Working pressure (bar)
|100 - 150
|Max. pressure (bar)
|200
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|50
|Connected load (kW)
|11
|Protection (A)
|25
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Number of users
|3
|Portability
|stationary
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|133
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|143,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|980 x 580 x 815
Scope of supply
- Servo Control
- Prepared for Servo Control
Equipment
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
- Calcification protection
- Dry-running protection
- Large water fine filter
- Storage tank with float valve
- Elapsed time counter
- Pressure gauge
- Prepared for remote operation
- Sight glass for oil level
- Oil dipstick
- Air-cooled motor
Application areas
- Designed for companies and businesses that have constant and high cleaning requirements
- Suitable for the food processing industry, such as the meat and sausage, dairy, bakery, confectionery and beverage industries
- Cleaning of stables, milking parlours, agricultural machinery and vehicles in agriculture
- For cleaning industrial equipment such as production machines and tools
- Ideal for cleaning applications in the food industry
- Vehicle fleets and transport companies: in wash halls and depots where trucks, buses or other commercial vehicles need to be cleaned regularly
- For cleaning in workshops, garages, building yards, vehicle fleets in municipal facilities
- Ideal for applications in the food, cosmetics and chemicals industries
- For applications in production, logistics and heavy industry halls and warehouses
- For use in the metalworking industry and in production halls