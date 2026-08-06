Our mobile specialist for cleaning tasks in the toughest conditions, for example in agriculture or the construction sector: HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus. This three-phase current, unheated high-pressure cleaner impresses in very water-intensive applications thanks to our high-quality crankshaft pump, with an enormous water flow rate of up to 2,500 litres per hour. With a working pressure of 150 bar, it can tackle even the most extreme dirt typically found in large stables, on large construction sites, in earthworks and excavation, or in stone-crushing plants or quarries. Innovations such as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners support the operator enormously. Compared to conventional screw connections, they make handling five times faster, without compromising on robustness and longevity. And last but not least, puncture-resistant wheels ensure that the machine is easy to operate and move, evenon rough terrain.