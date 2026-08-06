The HDS 13/20 hot water high-pressure cleaner with trailer base offers pressures of 200 bar and features extraordinary mobility and an independent operational capability. The machine is characterised by its high efficiency, reliability and ease of servicing, and on top of this is simple and convenient to operate. The HDS 13/20 can be configured according to requirements and is therefore extremely flexible. The machine is ideal for the most varied applications, for example in construction, industry or in the municipal sector.