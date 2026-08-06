High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/18-4 SXA

The super class hot water high-pressure cleaner scores with its high flow rate and sophisticated equipment features such as the automatic hose reel with 20 m Ultra Guard high-pressure hose.

For up to 50 percent faster set-up times and very ergonomic working: The HDS 12/18-4 SXA hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher's super class has an integrated automatic hose reel including Ultra Guard high-pressure hose. This solution allows the 20-metre-long, Teflon-coated hose to be rolled up and unrolled at an angle of up to 45°. A slow-running, water-cooled, 4-pole electric motor and the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston ensure reliable and safe operation. In addition, the economical eco!efficiency mode and optimised burner engineering ensure maximum economy. Thanks to intuitive single-button operation and energy-saving EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with 1050 millimetre long spray lance, servo control and patented nozzle technology, the HDS 12/18-4 SXA also offers maximum user-friendliness. A clever mobility concept, 2 detergent tanks with precise dosing, descaling options, proven safety technology, high ease of maintenance and ergonomic accessory storage complete the machine's comprehensive overall package.

Features and benefits
High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/18-4 SXA: Automatic hose reel
Automatic hose reel
Enables set-up times to be reduced by over 50%.  Allows the hose to be wound and unwound at an angle of up to 45°, even under pressure.
High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/18-4 SXA: High efficiency
High efficiency
In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow. The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation.
High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/18-4 SXA: Maximum efficiency
Maximum efficiency
Highly efficient, tried-and-tested "Made in Germany" burner technology. 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump. Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock
  • EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force.
  • Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun.
  • Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance.
Operational safety
  • Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water.
  • Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine.
  • The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine
  • On-board storage for full range of accessories. Includes 2 hooks for suction hose and power cord.
  • Spacious storage compartment, e.g. for detergents, gloves or tools.
Detergent dosing unit
  • Easy to switch between detergent tank 1 and 2.
  • Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function.
  • The precise dosing valve ensures low consumption.
Mobility concept
  • "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller.
  • Integrated tipping trough for effortless transport over ledges.
  • Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability. 
Easy to use controls
  • Steam stage can be selected by means of infinitely variable regulation of water pressure/quantity at the pump.
  • Simple and intuitive 1-button operation.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 500 - 1200
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 180 / 3 - 18
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C) min. 80 - max. 155
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h) 7,7
Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (g/h) 6,1
Connected load (kW) 8
Power cable (m) 5
Fuel tank (l) 25
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 198
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 210,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1330 x 750 x 1210

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • High-pressure hose length: 20 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
  • Spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Power nozzle
  • Servo Control

Equipment

  • Integrated automatic hose reel
  • Pressure cut-off
  • Option for the 2 spray lance operation
  • Pole reverse plug (3~)
  • Soft Damping System (SDS)
  • 2 Detergent tanks
  • Dry-running protection
High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/18-4 SXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/18-4 SXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/18-4 SXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/18-4 SXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/18-4 SXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/18-4 SXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/18-4 SXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/18-4 SXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/18-4 SXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/18-4 SXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/18-4 SXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/18-4 SXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/18-4 SXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/18-4 SXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/18-4 SXA
Videos
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Device and machine cleaning
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor spaces
  • Service station cleaning
  • Façade cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
  • Cleaning of sports facilities
  • Cleaning during production processes
  • Cleaning of production facilities
Accessories
Cleaning agents