High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/18-4 SXA
The super class hot water high-pressure cleaner scores with its high flow rate and sophisticated equipment features such as the automatic hose reel with 20 m Ultra Guard high-pressure hose.
For up to 50 percent faster set-up times and very ergonomic working: The HDS 12/18-4 SXA hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher's super class has an integrated automatic hose reel including Ultra Guard high-pressure hose. This solution allows the 20-metre-long, Teflon-coated hose to be rolled up and unrolled at an angle of up to 45°. A slow-running, water-cooled, 4-pole electric motor and the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston ensure reliable and safe operation. In addition, the economical eco!efficiency mode and optimised burner engineering ensure maximum economy. Thanks to intuitive single-button operation and energy-saving EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with 1050 millimetre long spray lance, servo control and patented nozzle technology, the HDS 12/18-4 SXA also offers maximum user-friendliness. A clever mobility concept, 2 detergent tanks with precise dosing, descaling options, proven safety technology, high ease of maintenance and ergonomic accessory storage complete the machine's comprehensive overall package.
Features and benefits
Automatic hose reelEnables set-up times to be reduced by over 50%. Allows the hose to be wound and unwound at an angle of up to 45°, even under pressure.
High efficiencyIn eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow. The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation.
Maximum efficiencyHighly efficient, tried-and-tested "Made in Germany" burner technology. 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump. Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock
- EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force.
- Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun.
- Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance.
Operational safety
- Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water.
- Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine.
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine
- On-board storage for full range of accessories. Includes 2 hooks for suction hose and power cord.
- Spacious storage compartment, e.g. for detergents, gloves or tools.
Detergent dosing unit
- Easy to switch between detergent tank 1 and 2.
- Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function.
- The precise dosing valve ensures low consumption.
Mobility concept
- "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller.
- Integrated tipping trough for effortless transport over ledges.
- Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability.
Easy to use controls
- Steam stage can be selected by means of infinitely variable regulation of water pressure/quantity at the pump.
- Simple and intuitive 1-button operation.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 1200
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 180 / 3 - 18
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|7,7
|Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (g/h)
|6,1
|Connected load (kW)
|8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|198
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|210,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1330 x 750 x 1210
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 20 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Integrated automatic hose reel
- Pressure cut-off
- Option for the 2 spray lance operation
- Pole reverse plug (3~)
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- 2 Detergent tanks
- Dry-running protection
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities