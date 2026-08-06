For up to 50 percent faster set-up times and very ergonomic working: The HDS 12/18-4 SXA hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher's super class has an integrated automatic hose reel including Ultra Guard high-pressure hose. This solution allows the 20-metre-long, Teflon-coated hose to be rolled up and unrolled at an angle of up to 45°. A slow-running, water-cooled, 4-pole electric motor and the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston ensure reliable and safe operation. In addition, the economical eco!efficiency mode and optimised burner engineering ensure maximum economy. Thanks to intuitive single-button operation and energy-saving EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with 1050 millimetre long spray lance, servo control and patented nozzle technology, the HDS 12/18-4 SXA also offers maximum user-friendliness. A clever mobility concept, 2 detergent tanks with precise dosing, descaling options, proven safety technology, high ease of maintenance and ergonomic accessory storage complete the machine's comprehensive overall package.