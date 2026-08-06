High-pressure cleaner HD 17/12-4 St H

This robust, stationary high-pressure cleaner combines high performance (1,700 l/h) with simple operation and maintenance, as well as comprehensive equipment. Ideal for agriculture and industry.

Our stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner is a powerful choice with 1,700 l/h flow volume and 120 bar pressure, making it ideal for continuous use in tough working conditions, for example in the food industry. A temperature of up to 85 °C is possible in the water inlet. Both the crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and the stainless steel frame and housing ensure a robust design. The high-pressure cleaner has a water storage tank with dry running protection and limescale protection, the empty level is displayed for the limescale protection. Detergent can also be drawn in and dosed via a valve, and an empty indicator is also provided here. The 4-pole, low-speed electric motor guarantees a long service life. Installation, operation and maintenance are all designed with user-friendliness in mind. To ensure a high level of operational safety, the machine features electronic monitoring. The product is complemented by an extensive range of accessories, which can be selected at each point of use: pressure gauge, time counter, inlet for second detergent, automatic pressure relief and remote controls.

Features and benefits
High-pressure cleaner HD 17/12-4 St H: High-quality equipment
High-quality equipment
Storage tank with valve, limescale protection and dry-running protection. Very robust stainless steel frame and cover. Advance pressure pump for inlet temperatures of up to 85°C.
High-pressure cleaner HD 17/12-4 St H: Durable and robust
Durable and robust
Robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and high-quality materials ensure a long service life. 4-pole, slow-running electric motor guarantees a long working time. Prevention of limescale.
High-pressure cleaner HD 17/12-4 St H: Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety.
Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety.
Switch off in the event of water shortage, LEDs: standby, service, error. Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure. Automatic switch-off in case of low voltage range or overvoltage.
Easy operation
  • Just one rotary switch for all functions guarantees simple operation without long training times.
  • Particularly user-friendly thanks to self-explanatory symbols. No need for time-consuming induction.
  • LEDs indicate important operating states
Extensive range of accessories and attachment kits
  • Pressure gauge and elapsed time counter are available as an option.
  • Automatic pressure relief is available as an option.
  • Remote controls can be used directly at the point of use.
Detergent inlet with valve and empty indicator
  • The detergent intake system with dosing valve and empty indicator is just part of the high-quality equipment supplied as standard.
  • Optional: second inlet with valve and empty indicator.
  • Detergent dosing unit on the suction side.
Robust design also allows for heavy-duty applications
  • Suitable for daily use.
  • The use of hot water significantly increases the cleaning efficiency.
  • Ideal for long periods of use
Large integrated water filter
  • Ensures long service life for all high-pressure components.
  • Large water fine filter for optimal protection of the pump.
  • Easy to use, easy to clean
Is ready for use quickly at any time
  • Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines.
  • The pump starts as soon as the trigger gun is activated, allowing convenient working from any supply point.
  • Permanent installation with no hazards: No contamination or loose hoses
Easy installation and maintenance
  • All components are quickly and easily accessible for servicing.
  • Quick and easy installation saves assembly costs.
  • Display of error codes and status, facilitates servicing
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 900 - 1700
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 50 - 120 / 5 - 12
Max. pressure (bar/MPa) 180 / 18
Inlet temperature (°C) 85
Connected load (kW) 7
Protection (A) 16
Power cable (m) 5
Water inlet 1″
Number of users 2
Portability stationary
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 91
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 100,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 800 x 605 x 600

Scope of supply

  • Servo Control
  • Power nozzle
  • Frame and cover: Stainless steel
  • Prepared for Servo Control
  • Pre-equipped for a detergent inlet

Equipment

  • Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
  • Advance pressure pump
  • Calcification protection
  • Dry-running protection
  • Large water fine filter
  • Storage tank with float valve
  • Prepared for remote operation
  • RM1 dosage
  • Sight glass for oil level
  • Oil dipstick
  • Air-cooled motor
High-pressure cleaner HD 17/12-4 St H
High-pressure cleaner HD 17/12-4 St H
High-pressure cleaner HD 17/12-4 St H
High-pressure cleaner HD 17/12-4 St H
High-pressure cleaner HD 17/12-4 St H
High-pressure cleaner HD 17/12-4 St H
Application areas
  • Ideal for cleaning applications in the food industry
  • Ideal for applications in the food, cosmetics and chemicals industries
  • Cleaning animal stables in agriculture
  • Versatile applications in industrial settings, e.g. for cleaning production facilities
  • Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industry and agricultural area
  • Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
  • Agriculture
  • Industry
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • For cold or hot water high-pressure cleaning
Accessories
Cleaning agents