High-pressure cleaner HD 17/12-4 St H
This robust, stationary high-pressure cleaner combines high performance (1,700 l/h) with simple operation and maintenance, as well as comprehensive equipment. Ideal for agriculture and industry.
Our stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner is a powerful choice with 1,700 l/h flow volume and 120 bar pressure, making it ideal for continuous use in tough working conditions, for example in the food industry. A temperature of up to 85 °C is possible in the water inlet. Both the crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and the stainless steel frame and housing ensure a robust design. The high-pressure cleaner has a water storage tank with dry running protection and limescale protection, the empty level is displayed for the limescale protection. Detergent can also be drawn in and dosed via a valve, and an empty indicator is also provided here. The 4-pole, low-speed electric motor guarantees a long service life. Installation, operation and maintenance are all designed with user-friendliness in mind. To ensure a high level of operational safety, the machine features electronic monitoring. The product is complemented by an extensive range of accessories, which can be selected at each point of use: pressure gauge, time counter, inlet for second detergent, automatic pressure relief and remote controls.
Features and benefits
High-quality equipmentStorage tank with valve, limescale protection and dry-running protection. Very robust stainless steel frame and cover. Advance pressure pump for inlet temperatures of up to 85°C.
Durable and robustRobust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and high-quality materials ensure a long service life. 4-pole, slow-running electric motor guarantees a long working time. Prevention of limescale.
Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety.Switch off in the event of water shortage, LEDs: standby, service, error. Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure. Automatic switch-off in case of low voltage range or overvoltage.
Easy operation
- Just one rotary switch for all functions guarantees simple operation without long training times.
- Particularly user-friendly thanks to self-explanatory symbols. No need for time-consuming induction.
- LEDs indicate important operating states
Extensive range of accessories and attachment kits
- Pressure gauge and elapsed time counter are available as an option.
- Automatic pressure relief is available as an option.
- Remote controls can be used directly at the point of use.
Detergent inlet with valve and empty indicator
- The detergent intake system with dosing valve and empty indicator is just part of the high-quality equipment supplied as standard.
- Optional: second inlet with valve and empty indicator.
- Detergent dosing unit on the suction side.
Robust design also allows for heavy-duty applications
- Suitable for daily use.
- The use of hot water significantly increases the cleaning efficiency.
- Ideal for long periods of use
Large integrated water filter
- Ensures long service life for all high-pressure components.
- Large water fine filter for optimal protection of the pump.
- Easy to use, easy to clean
Is ready for use quickly at any time
- Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines.
- The pump starts as soon as the trigger gun is activated, allowing convenient working from any supply point.
- Permanent installation with no hazards: No contamination or loose hoses
Easy installation and maintenance
- All components are quickly and easily accessible for servicing.
- Quick and easy installation saves assembly costs.
- Display of error codes and status, facilitates servicing
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|900 - 1700
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|50 - 120 / 5 - 12
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|180 / 18
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|85
|Connected load (kW)
|7
|Protection (A)
|16
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|1″
|Number of users
|2
|Portability
|stationary
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|91
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|100,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|800 x 605 x 600
Scope of supply
- Servo Control
- Power nozzle
- Frame and cover: Stainless steel
- Prepared for Servo Control
- Pre-equipped for a detergent inlet
Equipment
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
- Advance pressure pump
- Calcification protection
- Dry-running protection
- Large water fine filter
- Storage tank with float valve
- Prepared for remote operation
- RM1 dosage
- Sight glass for oil level
- Oil dipstick
- Air-cooled motor
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning applications in the food industry
- Ideal for applications in the food, cosmetics and chemicals industries
- Cleaning animal stables in agriculture
- Versatile applications in industrial settings, e.g. for cleaning production facilities
- Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industry and agricultural area
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
- Agriculture
- Industry
- Vehicle cleaning
- For cold or hot water high-pressure cleaning