Our stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner is a powerful choice with 1,700 l/h flow volume and 120 bar pressure, making it ideal for continuous use in tough working conditions, for example in the food industry. A temperature of up to 85 °C is possible in the water inlet. Both the crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and the stainless steel frame and housing ensure a robust design. The high-pressure cleaner has a water storage tank with dry running protection and limescale protection, the empty level is displayed for the limescale protection. Detergent can also be drawn in and dosed via a valve, and an empty indicator is also provided here. The 4-pole, low-speed electric motor guarantees a long service life. Installation, operation and maintenance are all designed with user-friendliness in mind. To ensure a high level of operational safety, the machine features electronic monitoring. The product is complemented by an extensive range of accessories, which can be selected at each point of use: pressure gauge, time counter, inlet for second detergent, automatic pressure relief and remote controls.