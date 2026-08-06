High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 MXA
The hot water high-pressure cleaner with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor and automatic hose reel skilfully combines user-friendly convenience with maximum performance.
As Kärcher's most powerful hot water high-pressure cleaner in the middle class, the HDS 10/21-4 MXA with automatic hose reel and integrated Ultra Guard HP hose is impressive in all respects. The hose reel allows the 20-metre-long, Teflon-coated hose to be wound and unwound at an angle of up to 45° and also shortens the usual set-up time by just over 50 per cent. In addition, the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston, the low-speed, water-cooled, 4-pole electric motor, optimised burner engineering and the economical eco!efficiency mode ensure maximum performance and economical operation. Users also benefit from intelligent ergonomics thanks to the energy-saving EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with 1050 millimetre spray lance and servo control, as well as the simple 1-switch operation and the many options for accessory storage. The machine, which is extremely easy to maintain, also stands out from the crowd with its 2 detergent tanks, patented nozzle technology, proven safety technology and time-saving EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners as standard.
Features and benefits
Automatic hose reel
- Scratch-resistant and smooth Ultra Guard HD hose with Teflon® coating.
- Automatic hose reel for convenient and safe storage of the 20 metre high-pressure hose.
Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock
- EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force.
- Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun.
- Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance.
High efficiency
- In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow.
- The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation.
Maximum efficiency
- Highly efficient, tried-and-tested "Made in Germany" burner technology.
- 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump.
- Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
Operational safety
- Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water.
- Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine.
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine
- On-board storage for full range of accessories. Includes 2 hooks for suction hose and power cord.
- Spacious storage compartment, e.g. for detergents, gloves or tools.
Detergent dosing unit
- Easy to switch between detergent tank 1 and 2.
- Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function.
- The precise dosing valve ensures low consumption.
Mobility concept
- "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller.
- Integrated tipping trough for effortless transport over ledges.
- Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability.
Easy to use controls
- One switch for all unit functions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 1000
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 210 / 3 - 21
|Max. pressure (bar)
|250
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Connected load (kW)
|8
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|7,3
|Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
|5,8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|172,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|184,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1330 x 750 x 1210
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 20 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Detergent function: 20 + 10 l tank
- Integrated automatic hose reel
- ANTI!Twist
- Tanks for detergent, calcification protection and fuel that can be filled from the outside
- Control bar with display light
- Pressure cut-off
- Pole reverse plug (3~)
- 2 Detergent tanks
- Dry-running protection
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities