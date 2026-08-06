High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 MXA

The hot water high-pressure cleaner with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor and automatic hose reel skilfully combines user-friendly convenience with maximum performance.

As Kärcher's most powerful hot water high-pressure cleaner in the middle class, the HDS 10/21-4 MXA with automatic hose reel and integrated Ultra Guard HP hose is impressive in all respects. The hose reel allows the 20-metre-long, Teflon-coated hose to be wound and unwound at an angle of up to 45° and also shortens the usual set-up time by just over 50 per cent. In addition, the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston, the low-speed, water-cooled, 4-pole electric motor, optimised burner engineering and the economical eco!efficiency mode ensure maximum performance and economical operation. Users also benefit from intelligent ergonomics thanks to the energy-saving EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with 1050 millimetre spray lance and servo control, as well as the simple 1-switch operation and the many options for accessory storage. The machine, which is extremely easy to maintain, also stands out from the crowd with its 2 detergent tanks, patented nozzle technology, proven safety technology and time-saving EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners as standard.

Features and benefits
Automatic hose reel
  • Scratch-resistant and smooth Ultra Guard HD hose with Teflon® coating.
  • Automatic hose reel for convenient and safe storage of the 20 metre high-pressure hose.
Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock
  • EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force.
  • Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun.
  • Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance.
High efficiency
  • In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow.
  • The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation.
Maximum efficiency
  • Highly efficient, tried-and-tested "Made in Germany" burner technology.
  • 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump.
  • Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
Operational safety
  • Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water.
  • Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine.
  • The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine
  • On-board storage for full range of accessories. Includes 2 hooks for suction hose and power cord.
  • Spacious storage compartment, e.g. for detergents, gloves or tools.
Detergent dosing unit
  • Easy to switch between detergent tank 1 and 2.
  • Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function.
  • The precise dosing valve ensures low consumption.
Mobility concept
  • "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller.
  • Integrated tipping trough for effortless transport over ledges.
  • Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability. 
Easy to use controls
  • One switch for all unit functions.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 500 - 1000
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 210 / 3 - 21
Max. pressure (bar) 250
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C) min. 80 - max. 155
Connected load (kW) 8
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h) 7,3
Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h) 5,8
Power cable (m) 5
Fuel tank (l) 25
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 172,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 184,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1330 x 750 x 1210

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • High-pressure hose length: 20 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
  • Spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Power nozzle
  • Servo Control

Equipment

  • Detergent function: 20 + 10 l tank
  • Integrated automatic hose reel
  • ANTI!Twist
  • Tanks for detergent, calcification protection and fuel that can be filled from the outside
  • Control bar with display light
  • Pressure cut-off
  • Pole reverse plug (3~)
  • 2 Detergent tanks
  • Dry-running protection
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 MXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 MXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 MXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 MXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 MXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 MXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 MXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 MXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 MXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 MXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 MXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 MXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 MXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 MXA
High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 MXA
Videos
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Device and machine cleaning
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor spaces
  • Service station cleaning
  • Façade cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
  • Cleaning of sports facilities
  • Cleaning during production processes
  • Cleaning of production facilities
Accessories
Cleaning agents