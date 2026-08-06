As Kärcher's most powerful hot water high-pressure cleaner in the middle class, the HDS 10/21-4 MXA with automatic hose reel and integrated Ultra Guard HP hose is impressive in all respects. The hose reel allows the 20-metre-long, Teflon-coated hose to be wound and unwound at an angle of up to 45° and also shortens the usual set-up time by just over 50 per cent. In addition, the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston, the low-speed, water-cooled, 4-pole electric motor, optimised burner engineering and the economical eco!efficiency mode ensure maximum performance and economical operation. Users also benefit from intelligent ergonomics thanks to the energy-saving EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with 1050 millimetre spray lance and servo control, as well as the simple 1-switch operation and the many options for accessory storage. The machine, which is extremely easy to maintain, also stands out from the crowd with its 2 detergent tanks, patented nozzle technology, proven safety technology and time-saving EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners as standard.