High-pressure cleaner HD 9/20-4 S
The HD 9/20-4 S Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner delivers high power and Super Class quality – its ergonomic design makes it the ideal tool for daily use.
The HD 9/20-4 S cold water high-pressure cleaner is ideal for daily use in tough conditions. The finest materials guarantee top quality – and you can count on both from Kärcher. Inside the machine, a hard-wearing wobble pump with stainless steel pistons and a brass cylinder head delivers powerful performance, complemented by a 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system. Integrated aluminium frame carriers reduce the weight and provide a light yet hard-wearing chassis, suitable for crane loading. For a compact design and maximum portability, the motor and pump unit is mounted vertically in an upright arrangement. In addition to this, it features accessory storage in the form of a stowage compartment and adjustable hooks. The HD 9/20-4 S takes ergonomic working to the next level. Thanks to the EASY!Force Advanced trigger gun, it can be operated effortlessly without any holding force, ably assisted by a rotating 1050-millimetre stainless steel lance. The Servo Control controller positioned between the trigger gun and lance can be used to adjust pressure and water volume.
Features and benefits
Compact upright design concept based on vertical arrangement of motor and pump unitSmall footprint and space-saving proportions. Easy to manoeuvre and transport. Maximum stability ensures a stable footing for the machine.
4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system, robust pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder headLong service life and low maintenance costs. High performance and high efficiency. With suction feature and up to 60 °C water temperature.
Intelligently designed service concept facilitates quick operations on siteSwivelling pump head. Convenient oil fill level display and oil drain hole integrated in the chassis. Modular construction, comprising pump, motor and control cabinet.
Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock
- Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun.
- EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force.
- Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance.
Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine
- Stowage compartment.
- Adjustable hooks, e.g. for storing second lance or electric cable.
- Storage for high pressure hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|376 - 424
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 900
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar)
|50 - 200
|Max. pressure (bar)
|250
|Connected load (kW)
|7
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nozzle size
|047
|Water inlet
|1″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|62,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|70,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|607 x 518 x 1063
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- Spray gun with soft grip padding
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Servo Control
Equipment
- 4-pole three-phase motor with air and water cooling
- 3-piston axial pump: with stainless steel pistons
- Pressure cut-off
- Integrated water fine filter
- Sight glass for oil level
- Brass water inlet
Videos
Application areas
- Cleaning tractors, machines and implements in agriculture
- Cleaning machines and equipment on the building site, such as cement mixers, scaffolding, wheel loaders, diggers or concrete pumps
- Cleaning production machinery in industry, such as in paint shops, in food production or in the manufacturing sector
- Cleaning vehicles in transport sector, such as trucks, ships, aeroplanes or buses
- Cleaning communal spaces such as public squares, driveways, fountains or car parks