Uniquely economical and user-friendly: the HDS 5/12 C hot water high-pressure cleaner is our entry-level model in the hot water Compact class. Thanks to our eco!efficiency mode, the machine with single-phase motor is extremely economical and efficient, and is therefore kind both on the environment and on your wallet. It also offers many other impressive details. With the easy operating concept with central single-button operation and convenient handling ensured by the extra large wheels and steering roller, even entry-level users will quickly get to grips with the machine. The hard-wearing chassis can withstand even heavy-duty use and is fitted with integrated tanks for cleaning agents and fuel. The machine also features an in-built accessory compartment for tools and nozzles, as well as hose and power cord storage. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force ofthe high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity.