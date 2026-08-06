High-pressure cleaner HDS 13/20 -4 St EU-I
Designed for continuous use without compromise: the HDS 13/20-4 St stationary hot water high-pressure cleaner with oil burner cleans by delivering up to 1300 litres of water per hour at 200 bar pressure.
The HDS 13/20-4 St is a stationary hot water high-pressure cleaner with an oil burner. Its 4-pole, low-speed electric motor produces high power for uncompromising continuous use in tough conditions. The robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head enables cleaning with up to 1300 litres of water per hour at 200 bar pressure. A large water filter protects the pump from dirt particles. The integrated water reservoir features limescale protection. The detergent is taken up and dosed with precision by a valve. An empty indicator shows when detergent is running out. Electronic monitoring of the oil burner and the overall technology ensures a high level of operational safety. An intuitive rotary switch or optional remote control make operation simple, and service and maintenance tasks are also designed to be user-friendly. With a wide range of accessories available, the HDS 13/20-4 St can be customised to suit a wide variety of cleaning tasks. The machine can be supplemented with a pressure gauge and hour counter, a second detergent dosing unit and a pressure relief system.
Features and benefits
High-performance crankshaft pumpRobust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and high-quality materials ensure a long service life. Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure. Longer service life, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Ideal for industrial use.
4-pole low-speed electric motorWater-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life. 4-pole, slow-running electric motor guarantees a long working time. High performance and high efficiency.
Reliable Kärcher burners with maximum efficiencyHigh-output oil burner with upright heating coil and detonation-free continuous ignition. With proven and efficient Kärcher burner technology for low fuel consumption. Burner with high effectiveness (> 91%), low fuel consumption and very low exhaust emissions.
High-quality equipment
- Integrated water reservoir with limescale protection and empty indicator protects the heating coil and the entire system from lime deposits.
- The housing and frame are made from powder-coated steel for durability.
Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety.
- Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure.
- Automatic switch-off in case of low voltage range or overvoltage.
- Automatic burner cut-out in case of water shortage and overheating.
Simple and intuitive operation
- Just one rotary switch for all functions guarantees simple operation without long training times.
- Practical error display informs users immediately and saves time.
- Self-explanatory symbols make the machine easy to understand and simplify operation significantly.
Large, transparent water fine filter
- Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water.
- Ensures long service life for all high-pressure components.
- Integrated water filter can be removed and cleaned without any tools.
High flexibility
- The machine can alternatively be controlled with a remote control.
- In its extensive range of accessories for high-pressure cleaners, Kärcher has the right accessory for every cleaning task and every objective.
Cleaning agent suction and dosing system for even better cleaning results
- For convenient and accurate dosing of cleaning agents.
- Detergent can be added via the dosage selector.
Simple maintenance and very easy servicing
- Easy access to all service and maintenance components.
- Comprehensive service network with highly trained service technicians.
- Display of error codes, operating status, pump maintenance intervals and monitoring for faulty operation of the burner and the entire machine make servicing easier.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|min. 700 - max. 1300
|Working pressure (bar)
|200
|Max. pressure (bar)
|235
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|max. 80
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 30
|Connected load (kW)
|9,5
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|9,1
|Heat energy (kW)
|108
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|1″
|Number of users at one time
|1
|Portability
|stationary
|Protection (A)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|160
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|170
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1142 x 578 x 790
Scope of supply
- Flame monitoring
- Prepared for Servo Control
- Prepared for remote operation
- Power nozzle
- Detergent function: Suction
Equipment
- Oil dipstick
- Sight glass for oil level
- Pre-equipped for a detergent inlet
- RM1 dosage
- Dry-running protection
- Large water fine filter
- Storage tank with float valve
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
- Water-cooled motor
- Frame and cover: Steel, powder-coated
Application areas
- Cleaning tractors, machines and implements in agriculture
- Versatile applications in industrial settings, e.g. for cleaning production facilities
- High-pressure cleaning of machines and equipment in the construction, agricultural and municipal sectors
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
- Intensive high-pressure cleaning for extreme dirt in agriculture and construction
- For cleaning machines and vehicles
- Ideal for applications in the food and chemicals industries
- Agriculture
- Public sector
- Ideal for car workshops, vehicle rental stores, car wash centers, building service contractors, trade professionals, small construction companies, small garages and farms, etc.