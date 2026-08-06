The HDS 13/20-4 St is a stationary hot water high-pressure cleaner with an oil burner. Its 4-pole, low-speed electric motor produces high power for uncompromising continuous use in tough conditions. The robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head enables cleaning with up to 1300 litres of water per hour at 200 bar pressure. A large water filter protects the pump from dirt particles. The integrated water reservoir features limescale protection. The detergent is taken up and dosed with precision by a valve. An empty indicator shows when detergent is running out. Electronic monitoring of the oil burner and the overall technology ensures a high level of operational safety. An intuitive rotary switch or optional remote control make operation simple, and service and maintenance tasks are also designed to be user-friendly. With a wide range of accessories available, the HDS 13/20-4 St can be customised to suit a wide variety of cleaning tasks. The machine can be supplemented with a pressure gauge and hour counter, a second detergent dosing unit and a pressure relief system.