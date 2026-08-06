The stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner HD 25/15-4 St is designed for businesses with constant and high cleaning requirements. With a working pressure of 150 bar and a flow rate of 2500 l/h, it offers optimal conditions for continuous use in tough environments. Thanks to the high flow volume, the machine can be used by up to 3 users simultaneously. The robust design with crankshaft pump and brass cylinder head, as well as a stainless steel frame and cover, guarantees a long service life. The durable, slow-running 4-pole electric motor with soft start is designed for continuous use. An integrated display shows operating parameters, error messages and maintenance instructions. Two water supply tanks ensure a constant water supply and dry-running protection for the pump. Calcification protection, pressure gauge and an elapsed time counter are included in the standard version. Easy installation, low maintenance requirements and intuitive operation ensure reliable, efficient use. The HD 25/15-4 St is ideal for industry, food processing, transport, municipalities and agriculture.