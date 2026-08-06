The compact, light and versatile cold water high-pressure cleaner HD 6/13 C Plus impresses with superb mobility and is suitable both for vertical and horizontal operation. The machine is equipped with a clever accessory storage and promises a long life with brass cylinder head and automatic pressure relief. It also impresses with innovative new developments, which achieve a sustained improvement in the working comfort for the user by making possible fatigue-free work and time-saving set-up and dismantling. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity. An all-round logical and sound equipment package for excellent cleaning results, with a high level of comfort and long life.