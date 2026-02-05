Our HD 4/11 C Bp Battery is the first battery powered high-pressure cleaner that is suitable for professional applications. It can be operated vertically and horizontally and impresses with a range of high-quality equipment features like a brass cylinder head, automatic pressure relief and clever accessories storage. Also on board: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity. The machine is ideal for caretakers, in landscaping or also for municipal tasks and works with 2 powerful 36 V lithium-ion batteries that are not included in the scope of supply. The batteries of our 36 V battery platform are compatible with other machines from the same range and guarantee long operating times and excellent cleaning performances. For lighter dirt it is recommended to use eco!efficiency mode in order to extend the battery runtime by up to 34 minutes.