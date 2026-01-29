High-pressure cleaner HDS 5/15 UX
The HDS 5/15 UX hot water high-pressure cleaner with hose reel and 15 m hose. Very compact, ergonomically sophisticated upright design with exceptional power.
HDS 5/15 UX: the entry-level model in the class of hot water high-pressure cleaners impresses with its sophisticated and innovative upright design. This type of horizontal machine design results in reduced weight and very compact dimensions. This makes the machine very easy to transport in estate cars and – thanks to the large wheels and push handle – very mobile on uneven surfaces. Highly efficient cleaning performance is guaranteed by the combination of patented nozzle technology, turbo blower, increased pump efficiency and a powerful dirt blaster. With the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero, as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, the machine is very convenient to use. Easy operation, storage options for hose and spray lance and a built-in hose reel with 15-metre pressure hose complement the machine's extensive equipment.
Features and benefits
Integrated hose reelSecure and convenient storage of the pressure hose. Ensures ergonomic operation. Reduced set-up times.
Innovative upright designEffortless transport over steps or stairs. Large wheels for unpaved surfaces.
Water fine filterEfficiently protects high-pressure pump against contamination. Easy to remove from outside.
Compact design
- Space-saving storage and transport.
- Spill-proof pump and fuel tank for horizontal transportation.
- Also ideal for smaller service vehicles.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|450
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|150 / 15
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 80
|Connected load (kW)
|2,7
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|2,4
|Fuel tank (l)
|6,5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|80,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|89,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|618 x 1163 x 994
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- Spray lance: 840 mm
Equipment
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities