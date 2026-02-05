High-pressure cleaner HD 5/13 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
Robust and compact Anniversary Edition machine: the HD 5/13 EX Plus Classic high-pressure cleaner is perfect for anyone who prioritises performance and high-quality materials when cleaning.
The HD 5/13 EX Plus Classic Anniversary Edition in black impresses with its robust workmanship and high-quality materials. It is fitted with a brass cylinder head and a steel-reinforced high-pressure hose. This results in low wear and tear, high durability and an outstanding cleaning performance. It enables easy, thorough cleaning of vehicles, machines and tools as well as yards and gardens. The automatic pressure relief protects the components and extends the service life. Other practical benefits include the hose reel for easy hose storage and the integrated Home Base for nozzle storage. Compared to conventional screw caps, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners are quick and easy to use, while maintaining stability and durability. Included in the Anniversary Edition's scope of supply are a 600 millimetre stainless steel lance, a cup foam lance and the eco!Booster – which offers 50 percent higher cleaning performance compared to the Kärcher standard flat jet, thus saving water, energy and time.
Features and benefits
Anniversary Editioneco!Booster for gentle and fast cleaning Cup foam lance for effortlessly applying detergent Robust stainless steel lance
High-quality accessoriesProfessional rotary nozzle. Robust rubber hose with steel mesh reinforcement. Professional high-pressure gun with stainless steel valve.
Numerous storage optionsHolder for nozzle storage. Manual hose reel. Integrated cable hooks.
EASY!Lock quick-release thread
- Short set-up times (assembly and disassembly).
- Quick accessory replacement.
- Intuitive operation.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar)
|130
|Max. pressure (bar)
|170
|Connected load (kW)
|2,7
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nozzle size
|034
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Portability
|Mobile
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|21
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|29
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|334 x 366 x 954
Scope of supply
- eco!Booster
- Spray lance: 600 mm
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 8 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 200 bar
- Foam lance
Equipment
- 3-piston axial pump: with stainless steel pistons
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- For vehicle cleaning
- For cleaning machines and tools (on the construction site)
- For cleaning yards and gardens (walls, paths, pavilions)
- For spontaneous cleaning of small areas