High-pressure cleaner HD 7/15 G
For maximum mobility and best cleaning results even under tough conditions: the HD 7/15 G petrol-driven cold water high-pressure cleaner with 150 bar pressure from the Gasoline Advanced range.
With a power of 150 bar pressure, the HD 7/15 G from the Gasoline Advanced range guarantees the best cleaning results at all times. The petrol-driven cold water high-pressure cleaner is fitted with a Honda petrol engine, allowing total independence from external power sources. Additionally, the machine is able to suck up water from lakes or ponds and use it for cleaning. With the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero, as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, the machine is very convenient to use. The machine is designed for use under the toughest conditions, with an extremely robust basic frame, and is surprisingly mobile thanks to the ergonomic frame concept. The pump is reliably protected by a large water filter and a thermostat valve. A protective cage frame with eyelets to allow crane loading, or an attachment kit for a hose reel are also available as optional extras.
Features and benefits
Maximum independenceFitted with reliable Honda or Yanmar engines for use without an external power supply. Can suck up water – e.g. from lakes or ponds – and use it for cleaning.
Optimum ease of useThe ergonomic frame concept makes transport on uneven ground easier. Storage possibilities for all accessory parts directly on the machine. Puncture-proof wheels guarantee permanently high mobility.
Highly versatileOptional cage frame with eyelets for crane loading reliably protects the machine. Hose reel attachment kit for shorter set-up & finishing-off times available as an optional extra. Portable version with robust tubular frame specially designed for painters and plasterers (HD 728 B).
For the toughest jobs
- Robust basic frame for daily use in tough conditions.
- Large water filter to protect the pump.
- Thermostat valve to protect the pump from overheating in recirculation mode.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|650
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|150 / 15
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|210 / 21
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Water inlet
|1″
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Motor manufacturer
|Honda
|Motor type
|GX 160
|Number of users at one time
|1
|Portability
|Mobile
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|39,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|44
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|790 x 608 x 1104
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Detergent function: Suction
Application areas
- Construction industry (facade cleaning, cleaning construction vehicles and equipment)
- Agriculture (cleaning vehicles and equipment or for use in forestry)
- Industry (cleaning of equipment)
- Service providers (cleaning outside areas e.g. squares and car parks)