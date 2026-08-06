The HD 9/20-4 S Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner is the ideal machine for ergonomic and fatigue-free work. The Kärcher EASY!Force Advanced trigger gun makes it comfortable to use without any holding force. The Servo Control controller regulates the pressure and water volume. The Vibrasoft rotary nozzle reduces vibrations on the spray lance by up to 30%. Carefully selected materials and premium quality are the hallmarks of the HD 9/20-4 S Plus. A hard-wearing wobble pump, stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head work in partnership with a 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system. Integrated frame carriers made from aluminium form a lightweight yet robust chassis, making crane loading an option. For maximum portability and compact proportions, the motor and pump unit is mounted vertically in an upright arrangement. The machine also features accessory storage in the form of a stowage compartment and adjustable hooks.