High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15 M St

The compact HD 6/15 M St motor/pump unit for stationary use, with AC motor, wall mount, 600 litres per hour flow rate and automatic pressure relief.

The newly developed 3-piston axial pump with hardened stainless steel pistons is the core of our powerful HD 6/15 M St motor/pump unit with AC motor. It provides up to 20% higher energy efficiency and cleaning performance, guarantees a long service life and effortlessly ensures a working pressure of 150 bar. In order to protect the pump, a water fine filter is integrated which reliably removes dirt particles from the reclaim water. The automatic pressure relief feature also protects the pump and other high-pressure components from possible loads in stand-by operation. In addition, the middle-class machine has an extremely service- and user-friendly design, which means that all important components can be easily accessed. Whether it is used in a vertical or horizontal position: a clever 3-point support on the back of the machine ensures easy vertical mounting on walls (or horizontally as a built-in machine).

Features and benefits
High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15 M St: High-quality equipment
High-quality equipment
Automatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life. Powerful, 2-pole, air-cooled electric motor. High-quality brass cylinder head
High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15 M St: Flexible operation
Flexible operation
For vertical and horizontal operation.
High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15 M St: Prepared for stationary operation
Prepared for stationary operation
Simple and robust 3-point attachment for wall mounting on the rear of unit. Space-saving, compact design. Integrated storage possibilities reduce the set-up times.
Easy servicing
  • Easy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine.
  • Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover.
  • Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Increased energy efficiency
  • Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
  • 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 560
Inlet temperature (°C) 60
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 150 / 15
Max. pressure (bar/MPa) 225 / 22,5
Connected load (kW) 3,1
Power cable (m) 5
Water inlet 3/4″
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 20,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 22,9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 290 x 300 x 565

Equipment

  • Pressure cut-off
High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15 M St
High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15 M St
High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15 M St
High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15 M St
High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15 M St
Videos
Application areas
  • Perfect for building contractors, tradesmen, building service providers and municipalities
Accessories
Cleaning agents