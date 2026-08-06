The Kärcher HD 6/15-4 M ST Classic is a stationary high-pressure cleaner characterised by its robust design and high-quality components. Versatile in use, this middle-class appliance is ideal for cleaning vehicles, production facilities and agricultural machinery. The durable crankshaft pump with a brass cylinder head and suction function handles water temperatures of up to 60 °C and allows the water volume and working pressure to be regulated. The 4-pole low-speed motor reduces wear and tear on the pump, which is additionally protected by an integrated water filter. All important components are easily accessible thanks to the modular design, which simplifies maintenance. The well thought-out design is complemented by EASY!Lock connections for quick accessory replacement and clever storage possibilities.