High-pressure cleaner HD 9/18-4 M ST Classic
Stationary, robust high-pressure cleaner with steel frame, durable crankshaft pump and 4-pole low-speed motor for reliable and low-maintenance operation.
The Kärcher HD 9/18-4 M ST Classic is a stationary high-pressure cleaner characterised by its robust design and high-quality components. Versatile in use, this middle-class appliance is ideal for cleaning vehicles, production facilities and agricultural machinery. The durable crankshaft pump with a brass cylinder head and suction function handles water temperatures of up to 60 °C and allows the water volume and working pressure to be regulated. The 4-pole low-speed motor reduces wear and tear on the pump, which is additionally protected by an integrated water filter. All important components are easily accessible thanks to the modular design, which simplifies maintenance. The well thought-out design is complemented by EASY!Lock connections for quick accessory replacement and clever storage possibilities.
Features and benefits
Robust, stationary chassis
- A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage.
- Sturdy tubular steel frame protects all components.
- Integrated storage space for accessories.
Robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head
- High performance and high efficiency.
- Long service life and low maintenance costs.
- With suction feature and up to 60 °C water temperature.
4-pole low-speed electric motor
- Reduced motor speed for less pump wear.
- Long engine life.
- Only very low engine vibrations.
Large integrated water filter
- Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water.
- Effectively protects the pump from contamination.
- Easy to use, easy to clean
Classic accessories with EASY!Lock connections
- Robust and durable accessories.
- Quick set-up and pack-up plus easy accessory replacement.
- Easy and intuitive to operate.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|380 - 415
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 900
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar)
|35 - 180
|Max. pressure (bar)
|240
|Connected load (kW)
|6,5
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nozzle size
|047
|Water inlet
|1″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|61
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|69,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|698 x 410 x 498
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- High pressure cleaning of vehicles
- For cleaning tasks in the food and chemicals industries
- Cleaning production machinery in industry, such as in paint shops, in food production or in the manufacturing sector
- High-pressure cleaning of machines and equipment in the construction, agricultural and municipal sectors
- Ideal for diverse applications in the transport and logistics sector