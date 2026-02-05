High-pressure cleaner HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
Thanks to the 150 bar working pressure and 1,600 l/h water flow, the HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus high-pressure cleaner is particularly suitable for very water-intensive tasks in agriculture and construction.
Whether on large construction sites, in earthworks, quarrying or agriculture: anywhere where very coarse dirt has to be removed in difficult outdoor conditions, our three-phase current HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner with 150 bar water pressure is the ideal choice for these types of water-intensive applications. Thanks to advanced, high-quality crankshaft pump technology from Kärcher, the machine offers a flushing action of up to 1,600 litres per hour. Innovations such as the EASY!Force high-pressure gun and patented EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners support the operator in terms of convenience and handling. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. Puncture-resistant wheels guarantee maximum mobility, even on rough terrain.
Features and benefits
Cage frameRobust outer pipe frame. With integrated crane hook and accessory compartment. Protection against damage to the machine.
Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety.Leakage protection and soft start. Overvoltage and undervoltage protection. Protection against two-phase short circuit.
For the toughest jobsHigh mobility thanks to the foldable push handle and puncture-proof wheels. Large water filter protects pump against damage.
Durable and robust
- Extra large crankshafts and connecting rods with robust ball bearings.
- Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic piston.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 1600
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 150 / 3 - 15
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|190 / 19
|Connected load (kW)
|7,5
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|106,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|116
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|957 x 686 x 1080
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- Stainless steel spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure spray lance
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Pressure cut-off
- Infinitely variable pressure and water flow regulation
Application areas
- Intensive high-pressure cleaning for extreme dirt in agriculture and construction