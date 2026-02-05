With a water volume of 800 litres per hour and a working pressure of 200 bar, the HDS 8/20 G hot water high-pressure cleaner performs impressively even when faced with the most demanding cleaning applications in the construction sector, in municipalities and at building service contractors. Driven by a powerful petrol engine, which renders an external power supply unnecessary, the machine even removes stubborn contamination caused by graffiti or lubricants, for example. This is ensured by the highly efficient and durable burner technology, as well as a robust crankshaft pump. An integrated 30-litre fuel tank provides long running times. In order to protect all of its important components, the HDS 8/20 G is equipped with a range of safety technology, such as a thermo and safety valve, a large water filter, exhaust temperature monitoring and Soft Damping System (SDS). High ergonomics, mobility, robustness and user-friendliness are ensured by, among other factors, puncture-proof tyres, a steering roller/castor with parking brake, push handles, a single-button selector switch and a robust tubular steel frame. Accessories, such as a high-pressure hose and lance, can be easily stored directly on the machine.