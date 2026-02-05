Ergonomic, mobile, powerful and compact: The HD 4/10 X Classic high-pressure cleaner impresses with its durable and reliable components such as the three-piston axial pump and an induction motor, as well as its compact and robust design. The automatic pressure relief system effectively protects the hydraulic components, thus ensuring a long lifetime and very low repair and maintenance costs. Furthermore, it reduces the traction force on the trigger gun, thus allowing long, fatigue-free periods of work. The ergonomic and user-friendly HD 4/10 X Classic is extremely easy to use and, thanks to its integrated hose reel and retractable pull handle, ensures a high degree of user comfort. With a working pressure of 100 bar, an hourly water volume of 400 litres, dirt blaster with rotating point jet and stable wheels for easy transportation and high mobility at the operation site, the HD 4/10 X Classic high-pressure cleaner is suitable for diverse applications, for example in the building industry or for occasional vehicle cleaning.