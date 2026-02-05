High-pressure cleaner HD 4/10 EX Plus Classic
Compact HD 4/10 X Classic high-pressure cleaner with automatic pressure relief and integrated hose reel. Very ergonomic and mobile thanks to the retractable pull handle and robust wheels. Dirt blaster increases the cleaning and area performance by up to 50%.
Ergonomic, mobile, powerful and compact: The HD 4/10 X Classic high-pressure cleaner impresses with its durable and reliable components such as the three-piston axial pump and an induction motor, as well as its compact and robust design. The automatic pressure relief system effectively protects the hydraulic components, thus ensuring a long lifetime and very low repair and maintenance costs. Furthermore, it reduces the traction force on the trigger gun, thus allowing long, fatigue-free periods of work. The ergonomic and user-friendly HD 4/10 X Classic is extremely easy to use and, thanks to its integrated hose reel and retractable pull handle, ensures a high degree of user comfort. With a working pressure of 100 bar, an hourly water volume of 400 litres, dirt blaster with rotating point jet and stable wheels for easy transportation and high mobility at the operation site, the HD 4/10 X Classic high-pressure cleaner is suitable for diverse applications, for example in the building industry or for occasional vehicle cleaning.
Features and benefits
Excellent reliability
- Automatic pressure relief protects hydraulic components.
- Proven high-pressure system and long-life motor.
- The integrated hose reel protects the high-pressure hose well during storage and transportation.
Compact design
- Very easy to transport thanks to its low weight.
- Space saving and easy to store.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|400
|Working pressure (bar)
|100 - max. 145
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|17,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|20,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|335 x 320 x 845
Scope of supply
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- 3-piston axial pump: with stainless steel pistons