The HDS 9/20-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher combines the highest cleaning quality with the best ergonomics and user-friendliness. High-quality components and systems, such as the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston, the low-speed, water-cooled, 4-pole electric motor, optimised burner engineering and the economical eco!efficiency mode, ensure safe and economical operation. The innovative EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with servo control and 1050-millimetre-long stainless steel spray lance with patented nozzle technology is also included as standard for effortless, fatigue-free and ergonomic work. The middle class machine also impresses with its 2 detergent tanks, intuitive 1-switch operation, ergonomic accessory storage, time-saving EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners and a sophisticated mobility concept. Consistently applied safety technology with water filter, safety valves and SDS hose also reliably protects the particularly maintenance-friendly HDS 9/20-4 M from damage.