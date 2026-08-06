The HD 7/17 M Cage ST with three-phase motor is a mobile and highly robust high-pressure cleaner fitted with a powder-coated steel tubular frame which has been designed for vertical or horizontal use under tough working conditions. The new 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head is easily accessible thanks to the service-friendly machine design and enables 20% higher cleaning performance and energy efficiency. An additional water fine filter is installed to protect the pump, while automatic pressure relief prevents loads on the pump and other high-pressure components in stand-by operation. Our innovative EASY!Force high-pressure gun utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero as standard, while the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity.