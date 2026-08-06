High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15 C
Practical, mobile, versatile: the HD 6/15 C cold water high-pressure cleaner for vertical and horizontal operation. With accessory storage, brass cylinder head and automatic pressure relief.
The compact, lightweight and versatile HD 6/15 C cold water high-pressure cleaner offers outstanding mobility and is suitable for both vertical and horizontal operation. The machine is fitted with sophisticated accessory storage, and the brass cylinder head and automatic pressure relief ensure a long service life. At the same time, it impresses with innovative new developments that increase working convenience for the operator in the long term by ensuring effortless operation and time-saving set-up and dismantling. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without compromising when it comes to robustness and longevity. Overall, a comprehensive equipment package for excellent cleaning results, with a high level of convenience and a long service life.
Features and benefits
The most powerful HD compact classFor professional use and long operating periods. For the effortless removal of stubborn dirt. Long service life and low maintenance costs.
PortabilityVertical and horizontal operation possible. The wheels are not on during horizontal operation. As such, the machine offers maximum stability. Separate park and transport position for the spray unit.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fastenersFatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Accessory storage
- Screw connection (M 18 × 1.5) for storing a Surface Cleaner directly on the machine.
- Practical nozzle compartments for triple nozzle and rotary nozzle.
- Rubber strap for fixing the pressure hose.
Quality
- The automatic pressure relief protects the components and extends the service life of the machine.
- High-quality brass cylinder head.
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|560
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|150 / 15
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|225 / 22,5
|Connected load (kW)
|3
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nozzle size (mm)
|33
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|25,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|28
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 360 x 930
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- Spray lance: 840 mm
Equipment
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- Perfect for building contractors, tradesmen, building service providers and municipalities