High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/20-4 MXA
Ergonomic, easy to operate: hot water high-pressure cleaner with automatic hose reel, economical eco!efficiency mode and 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor.
Thanks to the automatic hose reel with integrated, 20-metre-long, Teflon-coated Ultra Guard HP hose, the HDS 9/20-4 MXA hot water high-pressure cleaner impresses with maximum user comfort and short set-up times. The hose reel allows the hose to be wound and unwound at an angle of up to 45° and also reduces the usual set-up time by over 50 per cent. High-quality components and systems, such as the water-cooled 4-pole electric motor, the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston, the optimised burner engineering and the economical eco!efficiency mode, reliably ensure economical and safe operation. The innovative EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with servo control and 1050 millimetre spray lance also enables fatigue-free cleaning applications. Furthermore, the maintenance-friendly machine from the Kärcher middle class stands out from the crowd with its 2 detergent tanks, extensive safety technology, patented nozzle technology, high mobility, intuitive operation, time-saving EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners and sophisticated storage possibilities for accessories.
Features and benefits
Automatic hose reel
- Scratch-resistant and smooth Ultra Guard HD hose with Teflon® coating.
- Automatic hose reel for convenient and safe storage of the 20 metre high-pressure hose.
Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock
- EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force.
- Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun.
- Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance.
High efficiency
- In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow.
- The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation.
Maximum efficiency
- Highly efficient, tried-and-tested "Made in Germany" burner technology.
- 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump.
- Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
Operational safety
- Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water.
- Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine.
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine
- On-board storage for full range of accessories. Includes 2 hooks for suction hose and power cord.
- On-board storage for full range of accessories. Includes 2 hooks for suction hose and power cord.
Detergent dosing unit
- Easy to switch between detergent tank 1 and 2.
- Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function.
- The precise dosing valve ensures low consumption.
Mobility concept
- "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller.
- Integrated tipping trough for effortless transport over ledges.
- Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability.
Easy to use controls
- One switch for all unit functions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|450 - 900
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 200 / 3 - 20
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Connected load (kW)
|7
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|6,5
|Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
|5,2
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|167
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|179,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1330 x 750 x 1210
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 20 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Detergent function: 20 + 10 l tank
- Integrated automatic hose reel
- ANTI!Twist
- Tanks for detergent, calcification protection and fuel that can be filled from the outside
- Pressure cut-off
- Pole reverse plug (3~)
- 2 Detergent tanks
- Dry-running protection
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities