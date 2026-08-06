Thanks to the automatic hose reel with integrated, 20-metre-long, Teflon-coated Ultra Guard HP hose, the HDS 9/20-4 MXA hot water high-pressure cleaner impresses with maximum user comfort and short set-up times. The hose reel allows the hose to be wound and unwound at an angle of up to 45° and also reduces the usual set-up time by over 50 per cent. High-quality components and systems, such as the water-cooled 4-pole electric motor, the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston, the optimised burner engineering and the economical eco!efficiency mode, reliably ensure economical and safe operation. The innovative EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with servo control and 1050 millimetre spray lance also enables fatigue-free cleaning applications. Furthermore, the maintenance-friendly machine from the Kärcher middle class stands out from the crowd with its 2 detergent tanks, extensive safety technology, patented nozzle technology, high mobility, intuitive operation, time-saving EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners and sophisticated storage possibilities for accessories.