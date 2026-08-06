The HDS 10/21-4 St is a stationary hot water high-pressure cleaner with an oil burner that delivers extra high pressure: up to 210 bar of pressure makes light work of even stubborn dirt. The 4-pole, low-speed electric motor generates high power for demanding continuous use. The robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head provides up to 1000 litres of water per hour. The water storage tank has integrated limescale protection and a water filter to protect the pump. The detergent is taken up and dosed with precision by a valve. An empty indicator shows when detergent is running out. Electronic monitoring of the oil burner and the overall technology ensures a high level of operational safety. An intuitive rotary switch or optional remote control make operation simple, and service and maintenance tasks are also designed to be user-friendly. With a wide range of accessories available, the HDS 10/21-4 St can be customised to suit a wide variety of cleaning tasks. The machine can be supplemented with a pressure gauge and hour counter, a second detergent dosing unit and a pressure relief system.