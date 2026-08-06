Extremely powerful, extremely well equipped, extremely user-friendly - the HDS 13/20-4 SXA hot water high-pressure cleaner with automatic hose reel and integrated Ultra Guard HP hose. The hose reel allows the 20-metre-long, Teflon-coated hose to be wound and unwound at an angle of up to 45° and also reduces the usual set-up time by about half. High-quality components such as the water-cooled 4-pole electric motor, the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston, optimised burner engineering and the economical eco!efficiency mode ensure maximum durability and economy. Thanks to the energy-saving EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with servo control and 1050 millimetre spray lance with patented nozzle technology, the machine also impresses with its user-friendly ergonomics for fatigue-free work. In addition, the HDS 13/20-4 SXA can be operated intuitively with just one button, is very easy to maintain and is equipped with sophisticated safety components as well as useful storage possibilities for accessories.