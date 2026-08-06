The HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner enables ergonomic working thanks to the EASY!Force Advanced high-pressure gun without holding force. The pressure and water volume can be regulated directly on the trigger gun/lance using the Servo Control controller; the stainless steel lance (1050 mm) can be rotated. The Vibrasoft rotary nozzle reduces vibrations and noise by up to 30 percent. The cleaner impresses with its high-quality workmanship and materials: the vertically installed motor and pump unit (upright concept) consists of a wobble pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head as well as a 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system and enables a compact design for maximum portability. The aluminium frame carrier make the chassis robust, lightweight and suitable for crane loading. Includes Ultra Guard high-pressure hose with durable Teflon® coating and an automatic hose reel capable of winding and unwinding even under pressure and at an angle of up to 45°, for up to 50 percent quicker set-up times. This super class device is rounded off with accessory storage options such as a stowage compartment and adjustable hooks.